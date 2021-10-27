Prep volleyball: West Liberty to state, Muskies' season ended by IC Liberty

MEDIAPOLIS — While the West Liberty volleyball team has individual scattered across the state leaderboard in individual categories, the Comets know it'll take a team effort if the group looks to advance beyond the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament.
With a three-set win over No. 10 West Burlington (25-21, 25-11, 25-18) on Tuesday night, the fourth-ranked Comets earned their second state berth in the last three seasons.
West Liberty's premier outside hitter, senior Macy Daufeldt, ranks third in the state in kills (all classes) with 556 on the season. She also sports the state's best kill efficiency mark of .489.
That's made things a little easier for setter Brooklyn Buysse, a junior, but the Comets (37-4) know going to Daufeldt too much would work against them, meaning Sophie Buysse, Maelyn Wainwright and Ava Morrison have had a lot on their plates this season, but have flourished.
Brooklyn Buysse has accumulated 909 assists this season, 16th best among all classes while junior libero Monica Morales ranks inside the state's top five in digs with 592.
The West Liberty setter went for 41 assists in the Region 6 final against West Burlington (30-4) while Daufeldt went for 23 kills on 34 attempts and Morales led the back line with 22 digs. Daufeldt did her share of the dirty work as well, collecting 21 digs, while Sophie Buysse, a freshman, nearly made it into double figures in kills and digs with nine kills and 12 digs.
Juniors McKinzie Akers added four aces and Rylee Goodale two in the victory over the Falcons.
Abby Bence had 24 assists for West Burlington and Kenna Marlow nine kills in the loss. Marlow, Lauren Summers and Ale Kellen all had over 14 digs for the Falcons in the loss.
West Liberty's state tournament will begin on Tuesday when it takes on No. 5 Mount Vernon (34-12) at the Cedar Rapids Convention Center in Cedar Rapids. That game will get underway at noon.
Muscatine's season ends against top-ranked IC Liberty: Class 5A No. 1 Iowa City Liberty wasted little time in its effort to return to the state tournament, sweeping Muscatine on Tuesday night at Liberty High School, 25-10, 25-6, 25-11, in the Region 6 final.
Senior Ashlyn McGinnis had a dozen assists in the loss for the Muskies (15-18).
But optimism for the Muskies' future rests in talented group of underclassmen that played better and better as the season went along.
Sophomores Annie Zillig, Hannah Jansen and Brylee Seaman had 10 of Muscatine's 18 team kills against the Lightning.
Seniors Meadow Freers and Bree Seaman added six, with McGinnis getting the other. McGinnis also led the team in digs with 12 while fellow senior Grace Bode went for nine.
Mariah Rollins and Asta Hildebrand each had over 13 assists for Liberty, who were led in kills by Cassidy Hartman's 10. Gabbie Schroeder led the Lightning in digs with 13 as Liberty also went for 12 aces against the Muskies.
It was the second consecutive trip for the Muskies under second-year head coach Kara Russell.
Muskies' Jansen, McGinnis honorable mention in MAC: Senior setter Ashlyn McGinnis and sophomore Hannah Jansen were given honorable mention recognition on the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference team.
McGinnis finished the season with 543 assists and 52 kills while also chipping in 246 digs, 13 blocks and 32 aces on an impressive 94.8% success rate serving.
Jansen led the team in kills with 194 while maintaining a .151 efficiency mark. She also had 260 digs, nine blocks and 16 ace serves.
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff won MAC player of the year for the second season in a row. PV's Amber Hall was coach of the year.