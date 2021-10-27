Prep volleyball: West Liberty to state, Muskies' season ended by IC Liberty

MEDIAPOLIS — While the West Liberty volleyball team has individual scattered across the state leaderboard in individual categories, the Comets know it'll take a team effort if the group looks to advance beyond the opening round of the Class 3A state tournament.

With a three-set win over No. 10 West Burlington (25-21, 25-11, 25-18) on Tuesday night, the fourth-ranked Comets earned their second state berth in the last three seasons.

West Liberty's premier outside hitter, senior Macy Daufeldt, ranks third in the state in kills (all classes) with 556 on the season. She also sports the state's best kill efficiency mark of .489.

That's made things a little easier for setter Brooklyn Buysse, a junior, but the Comets (37-4) know going to Daufeldt too much would work against them, meaning Sophie Buysse, Maelyn Wainwright and Ava Morrison have had a lot on their plates this season, but have flourished.

Brooklyn Buysse has accumulated 909 assists this season, 16th best among all classes while junior libero Monica Morales ranks inside the state's top five in digs with 592.