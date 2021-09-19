Prep volleyball: Wilton drops first match, Muskies 1-2 in Clinton

Wilton suffers first defeat
A couple of top-ranked teams squared off in the final at Clinton High School during Saturday's tournament in Class 2A third-ranked Wilton and 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption.
The match left Wilton with its first loss of the season following a 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 setback to Assumption.
Muscatine went 1-2 in the tournament, with losses to Iowa City High and Solon.
Against Prince of Peace, Muscatine found victory in two sets, 21-12, 21-13.
The Muskies took the first set against City High, but the Little Hawks were able to escape with the win, 17-21, 21-16, 16-14. Muscatine lost to Solon in two, 21-15, 21-17.
Wilton had won its first three matches of the tournament, all in straight sets. Those came against Iowa City High, Central DeWitt and Dubuque Wahlert.
In the title match, Assumption's Carly Rolf dished out 37 assists while teammate A.J. Schubert went for 20 kills, both game highs. Schubert also had four aces and Brianna Gartner had a 25-dig effort for the Lady Knights. All were game highs.
Wilton's Ella Caffery had 18 assists and four kills while Kelsey Drake had a team-high 13 kills. Carly Puffer added five. Caffery and Alexa Garvin shared the Beaver lead in digs with 10 apiece.
Caffey had 23 assists City High and 28 versus Central DeWitt. Drake ended the competition with 43 kills in total and Puffer added 26.
Wilton visits conference rival Durant on Tuesday.
Muscatine (8-6) returns to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday when it visits Davenport Central.
Durant winless at Marion
Durant came up short in all of its matches Saturday at Marion High School.
It was stiff competition for the Wildcats as the event included matches against River Valley South foe Iowa City Regina, Class 2A No. 12 Grundy Center, 3A No. 11 Union Community and host Marion, the fifth-ranked team in 4A.
All were decided in straight sets.
Durant (1-9) plays at Mid-Prairie on Tuesday in RVC play.