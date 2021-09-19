Prep volleyball: Wilton drops first match, Muskies 1-2 in Clinton

Wilton suffers first defeat

A couple of top-ranked teams squared off in the final at Clinton High School during Saturday's tournament in Class 2A third-ranked Wilton and 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption.

The match left Wilton with its first loss of the season following a 22-25, 25-22, 15-13 setback to Assumption.

Muscatine went 1-2 in the tournament, with losses to Iowa City High and Solon.

Against Prince of Peace, Muscatine found victory in two sets, 21-12, 21-13.

The Muskies took the first set against City High, but the Little Hawks were able to escape with the win, 17-21, 21-16, 16-14. Muscatine lost to Solon in two, 21-15, 21-17.

Wilton had won its first three matches of the tournament, all in straight sets. Those came against Iowa City High, Central DeWitt and Dubuque Wahlert.

In the title match, Assumption's Carly Rolf dished out 37 assists while teammate A.J. Schubert went for 20 kills, both game highs. Schubert also had four aces and Brianna Gartner had a 25-dig effort for the Lady Knights. All were game highs.