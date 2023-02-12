WILTON — It was a record-setting day for the Wilton High School wrestling team. It was an unforgettable day for Durant senior Nolan DeLong.

Wilton established a new school record with 10 state qualifiers as it cruised to a Class 1A district championship Saturday at Wilton High School.

Coach Gabe Boorn's squad crowned nine district champions to accumulate 232.5 points. Wilton won the first seven weight classes — Mason Shirk (106 pounds), Austin Etzel (113), Gabriel Brisker (120), Brody Brisker (126), Jordan Dusenberry (132), Trae Hagen (138) and Hayden Hill (145).

Kaden Shirk (182) and Alexander Kaufmann (285) also won district titles for the Beavers while Gatlin Rogers (170) advanced as the runner-up at his weight class.

Third-ranked Wilton has eight wrestlers with at least 40 wins this season. Mason Shirk, Etzel, Brody Brisker and Kaufmann had pins in the championship matches.

Durant had two state qualifiers in Kadyn Kraklio (160) and DeLong. Both lost in the semifinals, but rallied with two straight wins to finish second.

DeLong, who recently signed as a preferred walk-on with the Iowa football program, is in his first season of wrestling. Competing at 285 pounds for the first time this season, DeLong beat sixth-ranked Quintyn Rocha of West Branch 4-2 in sudden victory in the wrestleback match for second place.

Wapello had two individual state qualifiers in Codder Malcom (106) and Zach Harbison (138). They both placed second.

Muskies send two to state: Muscatine junior Evan Franke and senior Kam Evans qualified for the state tournament Saturday in the Class 3A district meet at Eldridge.

Franke, competing in the 195-pound division, posted a 20-3 technical fall over Dubuque Hempstead's Tate Woodruff in the semifinals. He lost to North Scott's AJ Petersen 5-2 in the final, but received a win by medical forfeit over Western Dubuque's Derek Hoerner to seize second. It will be Franke's second state trip.

Evans, meanwhile, was third at 220. He wrestled five matches on the day, winning a quarterfinal and two consolation matches. He beat Davenport Central's Walid Botcho 15-14 in the consolation semifinals and then pinned Western Dubuque's Jake Murphy in the third-place match.

Muscatine had several others fall just short of qualifying.

Lincoln Brookhart (126), Gaven Wade (132), Seth Reiland (138) and Andy Franke (182) all finished fourth at their weight class. The top three advance.

Brookhart lost a 5-4 match to Pleasant Valley's Caden Ervin in the third-place match. Franke fell 6-0 to North Scott's Jace Tippet. Wade and Reiland lost by fall and major decision in the third-place matches, respectively.

West Liberty finishes with three champions: The Comets went a perfect 3-for-3 in Iowa Class 2A District 12 title matches as their three ranked wrestlers all earned state tournament bids in Williamsburg.

Colin Cassady (113) recorded two bonus point wins while Josh Zeman (152) and Drake Collins (170) each pinned their semifinal foe then won the finals by decision.

Columbus had five state qualifiers, including one champion in Dante Zuniga at 145. Triston Miller (152) and Cole Storm (160) won true second place matches while Kai Malone (220) and Russel Coil (285) lost in the championship contests.

Kessel heads to state: Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel qualified for the state tournament for the first time in his prep career as he won the 220 weight class at the Iowa Class 1A District 9 tournament in Sigourney.

Kessel, originally at 285 before descending to 220, won both his matches by pin in the first period.

Louisa-Muscatine's Kendal Pugh (170) just missed out with a third-place finish. Pugh was pinned by Lisbon's Matthias Kohl in the semifinals. He regrouped with two wins in the consolation bracket, but didn't get an opportunity to wrestle back for second as Kohl lost his championship match.