Prep wrestling roundup: Comets grab L-M Invite; pair of Muskies get win No. 100

LETTS — West Liberty High School’s Colin Cassady handed Davis County’s Emmitt Newton his first loss of the season to take the 106-pound title in a match-up of state-ranked wrestlers Saturday at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.
West Liberty scored 182.5 points, followed by Burlington (110), WACO (109) and Washington (107).
As for the home team, the L-M Falcons took 11th with 46 points but saw 160-pounder Kendal Pugh win his weight class.
Ranked four spots behind Newton (35-1) in the Class 2A IAwrestle.com rankings at seventh, Cassady (35-4) fell behind 3-2 at the end of the first period.
The West Liberty junior started the second period from the bottom position and evened the score with an escape and then scored to take a 5-3 advantage.
"I was expecting to win," Cassady said. "But (after getting a first-round bye), it was a little different, because I only had two matches over the span of 5½ hours.
"I just tried go out there with confidence in myself and wrestling my style, not worrying about what anybody else is going to do ... I feel great going into the postseason here, we're wrestling great and put up a bunch of points today."
Newton started the third on the bottom, but couldn’t escape Cassady’s grasp over the final two minutes.
The Comets also took titles at Drake Collins (170) and Felipe Molina (182).
"We're wrestling at a really high level," West Liberty head coach Ian Alke said. "I've never seen Colin wrestle as well as he is right now. This is exactly when we've wanted him to peak, (and) they're all really rallying around each other."
Collins (36-6) took the round-robin format 170-pound pound class, posting a 16-1 technical fall over Belle Plaine’s Mason Ward and beating WACO’s Kris Boone with a pin at the 4-minute, 46-second mark.
At 182, Molina (31-10) also faced a round-robin field, though he needed to wrestle in four of five rounds to win.
Pugh, the L-M junior, moved to 24-7 on the season with his second major decision of the day by beating Chase Greiner from Washington 15-3 in the championship bout.
"Toward the end of the holiday break, I got sick a little bit," Pugh said. "But I really decided to push a little harder from there on. Today I felt really good. I felt a lot cleaner executing my moves.
"We're forming a bond as a team and just trying to get better. It was great to have this opportunity in our home gym."
Prior to that, Pugh took a 15-4 major over Mediapolis’ Lucas Wagenbach after he pinned WACO’s Alja Eremic in the first round.
"We have a few kids that are performing very well for us," L-M head coach Henry Hoopes said. "It's been a rebuilding year, Pugh dropped down to 160, so we're trying to make that work to give ourselves the best opportunity to get through.
"Morale is still pretty high and we have a couple that hopefully will shine for us."
At heavyweight, Spencer Kessel (22-8) wrestled up from his ordinary spot at 220 to take third. Kessel was beaten in the first of the five-round 285 class by West Liberty’s Quintyn Rocha (31-12), who finished runner-up in the division.
Rocha’s only loss of the day came against Burlington’s Julius Harris, who notched four pins on his way to the heavyweight title.
West Liberty scored a trio of third-place finishes by taking consecutive consolation matches at 126, 132 and 138 with Ryker Dengler (20-24), Bryson Garcia (15-28) and Diego Sanchez (20-11)
Josh Zeman (28-10) took fourth at 145 for the Comets, as did Preston Daufeldt (8-15) at 152 as well as 160-pounder Joe Barten (12-7) and 220-pounder Joe Akers (7-21).
West Liberty will have the week to get ready for Saturday’s River Valley Conference meet at Monticello High School while Louisa-Muscatine goes up against the Southeast Iowa Super Conference that day at Mediapolis High School.
"Any momentum we can get is great," Alke said. "We had a great night (last) Thursday (finishing the season 13-0 in the RVC) and kept it going today by wrestling really tough.
"This year, more than any I've coached I think, has brought more adversity than any, with kids being out, COVID still around. We haven't had a full lineup yet. I'm hoping to have a full lineup for the first time coming at the conference meet."
Fridley, Crabtree meet milestones: Muscatine’s Mason Crabtree and Jett Fridley each achieved career win No. 100 at Iowa City High on Saturday during the Bean City Duals.
The Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats were also a participant in the event and were placed in the same pool as Muscatine, where each side wrestled four duals. In the eight combined duals, the only area winner produced was the Muskies’ 42-16 victory over the Wildcats.
The Muskie duo of Muskie seniors combined to go 8-0 on the day.
Crabtree (23-11) went for three pins, all within the first minute of action, and a 9-0 major decision over Mount Vernon’s Tristin Nosbisch.
Fridley (29-9) had two pins, a 9-0 major decision on Blake Westercamp of Oskaloosa and an 8-4 decision over Mount Vernon’s Ryder Bunch
In the matchup between the two area schools, Class 3A 11th-ranked 220-pounder Evan Franke wrestled up at heavyweight and took an 8-3 decision over Columbus’ Russell Coil.
Muscatine dropped its dual against Hempstead 50-30 and lost to Mount Vernon (57-13) and Oskaloosa (40-28) while Columbus dropped its other three duals against Hempstead (66-15), Mount Vernon (70-6) and Oskaloosa (68-9).
Muscatine hosts the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet on Saturday.
Beavers top three at Doug Trees: The Wilton Beavers placed third at the Doug Trees Bearcat Invitational at North Butler High School in Greene.
Nashua-Plainfield finished atop the 13 teams in attendance with a dominating 247 points, Wapsie Valley was second at 151 and Wilton third at 148.
Ranked fifth in Class 1A by IAwrestle.com, Brody Brisker moved to 37-1 on the season by taking the 113-pound title. At 170, Kaden Shirk (32-5) also took first for the Beavers.
Heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann (26-7) finished runner-up as Wilton 138-pounder Owen Milder (32-7) and 145-pounder Garrett Burkle (23-8) took third while 120-pounder Owen Milder (31-6) added a fourth-place finish.
Durant’s Gast wins title: Durant's Ethan Gast posted a 5-0 decision over Southeast Polk’s Garrett Kingery in the 126-pound championship match Saturday at Midland High School.
Gast (28-3) helped Durant to a 10th-place finish in the 14-team field.
With 99 team points, the Wapello Indians finished seventh among 14 teams at the John Byers Invitational.
Rock Island amassed 275.5 points to prevail, with Southeast Polk (242) and Monticello(126.5) rounding out the top three.
Between Wapello and Durant, the Indians’ 120-pounder Zach Harbison (25-11) was the only other grappler to place in the top three. Durant’s Kadyn Kraklio (17-10) was fourth at 152 while Wapello’s Caleb Ealey (24-8) was in the top four at 195.