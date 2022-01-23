Prep wrestling roundup: Comets grab L-M Invite; pair of Muskies get win No. 100

The Comets also took titles at Drake Collins (170) and Felipe Molina (182).

"We're wrestling at a really high level," West Liberty head coach Ian Alke said. "I've never seen Colin wrestle as well as he is right now. This is exactly when we've wanted him to peak, (and) they're all really rallying around each other."

Collins (36-6) took the round-robin format 170-pound pound class, posting a 16-1 technical fall over Belle Plaine’s Mason Ward and beating WACO’s Kris Boone with a pin at the 4-minute, 46-second mark.

At 182, Molina (31-10) also faced a round-robin field, though he needed to wrestle in four of five rounds to win.

Pugh, the L-M junior, moved to 24-7 on the season with his second major decision of the day by beating Chase Greiner from Washington 15-3 in the championship bout.

"Toward the end of the holiday break, I got sick a little bit," Pugh said. "But I really decided to push a little harder from there on. Today I felt really good. I felt a lot cleaner executing my moves.

"We're forming a bond as a team and just trying to get better. It was great to have this opportunity in our home gym."