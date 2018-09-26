Muscatine and Pleasant Valley brought their own version of the Ryder Cup to Geneva Golf and Country Club on Wednesday.
Trying to provide a more fun and relaxed atmosphere between this past Saturday's Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and Monday's district meet, Muskie boys golf coach Scott Schultz turned Wednesday's senior day match against the Spartans into a match play event.
Pleasant Valley swept the six pairings, running away with a 76-32 victory.
Doug Custis and Miles Melendez scored the most points for the Muskies but still fell 11-7.
"Today's a hard read because we had four junior varsity players playing for the first time," Schultz said. "This was a fun match. It was an opportunity for some mentorship as well. Granted, we had a couple freshman combinations, but both Doug and Grant (Valiant) played all year, so they were able to mentor the other freshmen who had just been playing JV.
"I saw some good shots, and I always do, but we sort of went back to playing nine to 12 holes decent, and it's the other six to nine where we just blow up."
While Muscatine is a young team, seniors Nate Diercks and Dylan Bishop finished their final rounds at Geneva as Muskies.
Diercks played with sophomore Alec Chartier and collected 5.5 points in their match.
"It was going pretty well and then about halfway through we started struggling," Diercks said. "They got a couple on us, and we just couldn't come back."
Bishop teamed up with freshman Mason Cunningham and scored four points.
Schultz called it a privilege coaching the two seniors on the team.
"I've been really working with Nate for two years, and I've seen improvement not only in the physical game but the mental game, and that makes me happier than anything," Schultz said. "He's my Bubba Watson of the team. He has some nervous energy, nervous ticks, and anything can set him off.
"As far as Dylan goes, Dylan is extremely coachable. ... This is his first true year of varsity, and I've been able to watch his skill level start to raise."
While Wednesday's score against Pleasant Valley was lopsided, the Muskies have been building confidence heading into Monday's district meet after rallying for a fourth-place finish at the MAC meet with a season-best 335 team total on Day 2.
"We definitely got really motivated and definitely found what we can do," Bishop said. "We can even do a bit better. I think we'll have a pretty good day at districts."