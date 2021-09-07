PV proves too tough for Muskies in three-set win

Last season, the Muscatine volleyball team advanced to its first Class 5A regional final in seven years, but once there was reminded how far it had to go when the Pleasant Valley Spartans took down the Muskies in straight sets.

This season, Muscatine raced out to a 7-1 record to start the campaign, but have now dropped two in a row after falling to 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty in the championship match of the Muscatine Invitational over the weekend and were swept at home by Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night 25-11, 25-13, 25-6 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

Despite very positive signs from underclassmen and steady guidance from an experienced senior class thus far in 2021 on the Muscatine side, the 5A fourth-ranked Spartans again reminded the Muskies of what a team looking to qualify for its third state tournament in a row looks like.

"It's a confidence level thing," Muscatine head coach Kara Russell said. "Worrying about another team ... instead of going in thinking 'Hey, we got this.' That's something we need to work on."

The Spartans' pair of Evansville commits, Kora Ruff and Chloe Cline, gave the Muskie defense fits throughout.

Ruff, a senior, ended with 29 assists and Cline 10 kills, both high marks for the game.