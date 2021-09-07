PV proves too tough for Muskies in three-set win

Last season, the Muscatine volleyball team advanced to its first Class 5A regional final in seven years, but once there was reminded how far it had to go when the Pleasant Valley Spartans took down the Muskies in straight sets.
This season, Muscatine raced out to a 7-1 record to start the campaign, but have now dropped two in a row after falling to 3A eighth-ranked West Liberty in the championship match of the Muscatine Invitational over the weekend and were swept at home by Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night 25-11, 25-13, 25-6 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Despite very positive signs from underclassmen and steady guidance from an experienced senior class thus far in 2021 on the Muscatine side, the 5A fourth-ranked Spartans again reminded the Muskies of what a team looking to qualify for its third state tournament in a row looks like.
"It's a confidence level thing," Muscatine head coach Kara Russell said. "Worrying about another team ... instead of going in thinking 'Hey, we got this.' That's something we need to work on."
The Spartans' pair of Evansville commits, Kora Ruff and Chloe Cline, gave the Muskie defense fits throughout.
Ruff, a senior, ended with 29 assists and Cline 10 kills, both high marks for the game.
The junior Cline added a pair of blocks and Ruff two aces.
Although some of the most competitive points came in the latter half of the second set, any Muskie rally proved too little, too late after the Spartans grabbed a 7-1 lead following three straight aces by sophomore Molly Albrecht, who ended with a game-high four.
Muscatine (7-3, 1-2 MAC) took brief leads early on the first set when senior setter Ashlyn McGinnis set up a Hannah Jansen kill to make it 3-2 and again when a PV serve went out of bounds to put Muscatine up 4-3.
The Muskies' only other lead came when sophomore Annie Zillig converted a McGinnis set into a kill for the first point of the final set. McGinnis ended with 10 assists.
Muscatine's hitters had trouble finding gaps in the PV defense, though the sophomore Jansen was able to scrape together a four-kill effort to go with seven digs. Grace Bode led the Muskies with 10 digs.
Pleasant Valley senior Livia Thomsen's 15 digs led the contest while junior teammates Halle Vice and Emily Goodpaster each had eight. Albrecht added seven.
Muscatine did find some relative success setting up a block at the net, as senior Meadow Freers and sophomore Brylee Seaman combined for four blocks.
"Muscatine does put up a really good, solid, big block," said Pleasant Valley head coach Amber Hall. "They put up a good fight, they're very scrappy, that's how their program has always been.
"It's always nice to pull off a win on the road."
The Spartans (7-1, 3-0 MAC) had a counter there, as well, as the Spartans got 10 combined blocks between Cline, Vice, Goodpaster, Maura Peters and Alexa Frankel.
Freers also had two kills, both the the second set. The last of which came after one of her blocks to pull the Muskies into double digits at 22-10. A Jansen kill would stave off set point at 24-12, and the Muskies would get one more after that, but the Spartans would finish off the set soon after and sail to the Set 3 win.
Muscatine doesn't get a break in its streak of ranked opponents, either, as 3A third-ranked Assumption visits Muscatine next Tuesday.
"We talked about some of the positives," Russell said. "Leaving on a good note. I think, in general, the game was rough for a lot of different reasons. But a lot of good came out of it. The girls pushed through, more talking happened. We need to work on our confidence, but overall, the intensity is starting to be there more."