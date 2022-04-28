Recker betters his own school record, takes fourth at Drake Relays

DES MOINES — Nolan Recker has not been overly pleased with his performance in the discus during the first half of the track and field season.

The adrenaline and excitement of throwing outside Drake Stadium brought out the best in the Muscatine High School senior Thursday afternoon.

Recker bettered his own school record twice, including a heave of 178 feet, to place fourth at the Drake Relays.

“This is one of, if not the biggest meet of the year,” Recker said. “Being in the ring here gets the blood flowing.”

The Yale track and field commit unleashed a throw of 177-8 on his first throw of the competition. After a pair of scratches, he upped that with a toss of 178. He set the Muscatine school mark a year ago at 177-1.

“Definitely happy about that PR,” Recker said. “I was hoping for a bit more today, but so were a lot of guys. It was a nice opportunity to come in here and compete.”

University of Iowa recruit Walker Whalen, who registered a throw of 202-10 earlier this season, won the competition at 191-5. He had three marks better than 189 feet.

Recker placed seventh in the discus here a year ago at 161-5 and then came back a month later to earn Class 4A state runner-up honors.

He hopes to follow a similar pattern this season.

“This definitely boosts my confidence,” Recker said. “I know what I need to work on in the next couple of weeks to get my technique to where it needs to be before state.”

Recker had a couple of his attempts drift to the left.

“Whenever I throw down the right side, it always go far,” he said. “That’s what I need to work on. A lot of my throws were falling out of bounds to the left, so that’s going to be my main focus.”

Louisa-Muscatine junior Spencer Kessel, in his Drake Relays debut, was 13th in the discus. Competing in the first of two flights, Kessel had throws of 154-9, a scratch and then 160-7. It took 167-4 to be in the top nine and reach the finals.

In the girls’ high jump, Wapello’s Patricia Hank placed 18th. The senior cleared opening height of 5 feet on her first try and 5-2 on her third and final attempt. However, Hank could not get over the bar at 5-4.

Recker and Kessel will participate in the shot put Friday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.