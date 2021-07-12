Regina denies L-M state bid

The Louisa-Muscatine softball team had Iowa City Regina on the ropes twice, but Annie Gahan and Courtney Kessler wouldn’t let the Regals be denied.
Play was picked up from where it left off last Friday, with two outs and a 2-2 count facing Baylee O’Connor with Gahan on third after her two-run double tied the Class 2A Region 7 semifinal at five apiece before rain delayed the contest until Monday.
At bat again with the score tied — this time at seven in the top of the seventh — Gahan again came up big, again with a double, this time to score Kessler after she recorded an RBI base hit to score Emma Nibaur to pull the Regals within a run.
Gahan and Courtney Kessler would each end the game with three RBIs each for Regina, Nibaur the other two.
"It was very huge," Regina head coach Angela Kessler said. "(Annie) is a great senior, she has led this team all year, along with Courtney Kessler and Emma Nibaur.
"Our girls work on the mental game. We work on that at practice, simulating game strategies, things like that. This whole team ... They're just mentally stacked. They've been through it, they've been to state before. They've done it."
Nibaur doubled in Jaelynn Ernst, who led off the seventh with a double.
The Falcons (20-9) were able to grab the first lead of the reset when junior McKenna Hohenadel hit a line drive home run down the left field line to score a pair after Jersey Lessenger led off the bottom of the fifth with a base hit.
Lessenger ended the game 2-for-3 while reaching another time on a Regal error. while Kenzie Kissel doubled in the first and scored L-M's first run on a Lessenger RBI before Brynn Jeamby would bring home Kissel with a base hit.
After Regina (18-12) took the lead, however, L-M went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.
Nibaur pitched all seven innings, throwing before and after the suspension of play to get the win. The junior surrendered 11 hits, while only four of the Falcon runs went as earned.
The game marks the last of senior Kylee Sanders' career at Louisa-Muscatine. The all-state senior finished the game 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
She ends her career with 279 career hits.
Regina will play Cardinal in the regional final on Tuesday.
"I'm sure this weekend was pretty crazy for both teams," Angela Kessler said.