Reliable role players paved way for West Liberty's star to shine at state

CEDAR RAPIDS — There was no question as to whether or not the West Liberty High School volleyball team had the star power to make it to the Class 3A state tournament.
While the Comets rode all-state outside hitter Macy Daufeldt's sizzling kills all the way to the state championship match, the team needed an unproven cast of underclassmen and first-timers to get there.
"I don't think anyone expected us to make it this far," junior Brooklyn Buysse said. "It's not the outcome we wanted, but we had great leaders and an entire community behind us."
Though West Liberty came up short in the title game, losing to the second-ranked West Delaware in four sets (21-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20), the No. 4 Comets' roster rose to the occasion time and time again throughout the season to finish with a 39-4 mark.
"We are excited we got the privilege to be here," Sophie Buysse said. "I'm proud of every single person on the team. ... This was a big deal for us. It feels good deep down knowing I played in the state tournament."
Excluding Daufeldt's career numbers, the rest of the Comets brought a mere 143 kills into the 2021 campaign. Daufeldt alone had more than eight times that entering the season (1,172).
Setter Brooklyn Buysse went for over 1,026 assists this season, over 230 more than she accounted for as a sophomore, and junior libero Monica Morales had 662 digs, her career best by over 200 to rank among 3A's best.
"We have a lot depth on our team," Brooklyn Buysse said. "They've built so much confidence throughout the season. Every single one of them has done their job. ... Now we know how second place feels, and that's the biggest motivator, building off it what we could have gotten."
Senior Mylei Henderson recorded 64 kills over the first three seasons of her career. She more than doubled that output this season, going for 138.
Juniors Rylee Goodale and McKinzie Akers took huge leaps between last season and the current one as well.
Goodale turned in a season that garnered her River Valley all-conference honors as her and Akers combined for 66 ace serves and over 320 digs.
But it was the freshman and sophomore classes that really solidified the Comets' depth and should leave West Liberty optimistic about its future despite having to move forward without its star, who will be playing at Drake University next season.
"The freshman we have really grew up from the beginning of the season to where they're at now," head coach Ruben Galvan said. "Our seniors set the standard for our program and hopefully that motivates them to continue to work hard."
Freshmen Sophie Buysse and Ava Morrison as well as sophomore Maelyn Wainwright all held up their end of the bargain as starters.
Sophie Buysse made the RVC South team and was named to the all-tournament team. The freshman was a revelation this season, ending second on the squad in kills (215), digs (354), aces (51) and successful serves with over 450.
Daufeldt was named the all-tournament team captain and given the Top Producer award in 3A. But in order for the Comets' biggest star to shine on the state's biggest stage, it took a community.
"It makes me happy to know that so much of the team will be back next year and they'll be able to continue what we started building," Daufeldt said. "I think they'll do great things. They all stepped up to the occasion, they all played hard and showed what they had."