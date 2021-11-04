Reliable role players paved way for West Liberty's star to shine at state

CEDAR RAPIDS — There was no question as to whether or not the West Liberty High School volleyball team had the star power to make it to the Class 3A state tournament.

While the Comets rode all-state outside hitter Macy Daufeldt's sizzling kills all the way to the state championship match, the team needed an unproven cast of underclassmen and first-timers to get there.

"I don't think anyone expected us to make it this far," junior Brooklyn Buysse said. "It's not the outcome we wanted, but we had great leaders and an entire community behind us."

Though West Liberty came up short in the title game, losing to the second-ranked West Delaware in four sets (21-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-20), the No. 4 Comets' roster rose to the occasion time and time again throughout the season to finish with a 39-4 mark.

"We are excited we got the privilege to be here," Sophie Buysse said. "I'm proud of every single person on the team. ... This was a big deal for us. It feels good deep down knowing I played in the state tournament."

Excluding Daufeldt's career numbers, the rest of the Comets brought a mere 143 kills into the 2021 campaign. Daufeldt alone had more than eight times that entering the season (1,172).