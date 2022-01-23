Rogers captures IWCOA state championship

CORALVILLE — Hannah Rogers hugged her coaches and then embraced her mom. Tears were shed.
After a season in which Rogers endured a few setbacks, she had a breakthrough moment Saturday at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament.
The 120-pound sophomore became Wilton High School's first girls state wrestling champion with a pin in the finals over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's Maddie Black.
“No matter how many times you lose, you can always come back,” Rogers said. “Getting matches is the most important part. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose up until this weekend.
“This weekend is what matters. I showed up this weekend and I pulled through.”
Rogers lost seven times during the season.
But in the two days at Xtream Arena, she was resilient and tough.
She overcome an early deficit in the third round to win, recorded a second-period fall in the quarterfinals, upset the top seed Mariah Webster of Colfax-Mingo in the semifinals and then capped it with a 1 minute, 57 second fall in the final.
What changed?
"I don't think anything," she said. "I just got to the right conditioning point, I watched my film, worked on things that I knew I needed to work on and drilled them constantly and never stopped."
Her performance had coach Gabe Boorn in tears afterward. He admitted it had been a challenging year on several fronts for Rogers, including getting down to the 120-pound class.
That, coupled with Rogers being the only girl in Wilton's program, made it very rewarding and emotional.
“She felt like she might have something to prove and, by golly, she proved it," Boorn said. "She stayed within herself, stayed true to what she does on the mat and didn’t get rattled in situations.
"The maturity and growth she’s shown the last couple of years, I’m incredibly proud.”
Rogers, eliminated in the blood round at last year's IWCOA state tournament, said the semifinal win over Webster was especially meaningful.
She scored a takedown in each of the first two periods to stave off Webster and then immediately jumped into a coach's arms.
"The goal had always been to make it to the finals," Rogers said. "To not even podium last year, it is an amazing feeling knowing everything I had done leading up to this moment and I pulled through.
"Wrestling has taught me to be mentally and physically tough. I don't think I'd be where I am without it. I've gained so many friends and relationships."
With the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's decision to sanction wrestling starting for the 2022-23 season, Rogers hopes it can attract more girls into the Wilton wrestling program.
"We're going to keep working our butts off to get some of her friends," Boorn said.
Wapello's Tatum Wolford fell just short of a state championship.
After three pins and a technical fall, Wolford lost in the 145-pound final to Dubuque Wahlert's Alana Duggan 6-3.
It was the first state tournament for Wolford after focusing on basketball last year.
"I'm really pleased," she said. "I never thought I would get to the finals."
Like Rogers, Wolford is the only girl in Wapello's program. She has a couple of guys that she is practice partners with in the room.
"They help me," Wolford said. "They don't treat me as a girl, they treat me as an equal."
Wolford has been wrestling since first grade, mostly through the AAU scene. She admitted this was a confidence boost heading into her final two seasons.
"Next year, maybe I'll do even better," she said.
Muscatine's Bayley Hawkins placed eighth at 190 pounds. Hawkins opened with two pins before dropping a quarterfinal match to Ankeny Centennial's Grace Gray. Hawkins split a pair of consolation matches before forfeiting her seventh-place match.