Rogers captures IWCOA state championship

Her performance had coach Gabe Boorn in tears afterward. He admitted it had been a challenging year on several fronts for Rogers, including getting down to the 120-pound class.

That, coupled with Rogers being the only girl in Wilton's program, made it very rewarding and emotional.

“She felt like she might have something to prove and, by golly, she proved it," Boorn said. "She stayed within herself, stayed true to what she does on the mat and didn’t get rattled in situations.

"The maturity and growth she’s shown the last couple of years, I’m incredibly proud.”

Rogers, eliminated in the blood round at last year's IWCOA state tournament, said the semifinal win over Webster was especially meaningful.

She scored a takedown in each of the first two periods to stave off Webster and then immediately jumped into a coach's arms.

"The goal had always been to make it to the finals," Rogers said. "To not even podium last year, it is an amazing feeling knowing everything I had done leading up to this moment and I pulled through.