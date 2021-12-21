Sabers' Gilbert racks up points, rebounds in big win over Muskies

DEWITT -- Central DeWitt’s Shawn Gilbert was a force that the Muscatine High School boys basketball team could not contend with on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-9 senior piled up 29 points and 15 rebounds as the Central DeWitt Sabers powered past the Muskies on Neil Padgett Court at Central DeWitt High School, 68-45, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
In victory, Central DeWitt moves to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MAC while Muscatine drops to 0-6 and 0-5 in conference play.
Gilbert was personally 12 of 20 from the field as Central DeWitt went 28 of 54 as a team. He sank his only 3-point attempt, but the vast majority of his attempts came from inside the paint as Central DeWitt (5-1, 4-1 MAC) found him time and time again on the low block.
"We were trying to keep him away from layups," Muscatine first-year head coach Luke Turelli said. "But that size mismatch was pretty easy for (Central DeWitt) to exploit."
Muscatine (0-6, 0-5 MAC) was led by Jaime Martinez’s 14. The senior did so making 6 of 9 shot attempts and going 3-4 from the free throw line.
The senior didn’t attempt a shot in the first quarter, but came off the bench to give the Muskies a bit of a spark off the bench after senior Dante Lee scored four in the opening minutes as Muscatine did have a 4-2 lead and another two-point lead at 6-4 when freshman Luke Wieskamp’s strong take ended with a bucket with over three minutes to play in the opening period.
Paul Keuhn’s 3-point at the horn handed the Sabers a 16-11 at the end of the first, and it was all Sabers from that point on.
Gilbert scored 11 of his total in the first half, but missed only five shot attempts after Central DeWitt took a 40-22 lead into the locker room at the intermission.
Keuhn, a junior, ended with 13 points, four assists and three rebounds.
After the senior Lee scored the first four Muskie points, the Sabers held him scoreless the remainder of the game. Wieskamp ended with nine points.
Muscatine was 17 of 43 on shot attempts from the field, but turned the ball over 18 in the loss.
Henry returned from injury to lead the Muskies in rebounding with eight.
"I've always praised Paul on his rebounding," Turelli said. "In games that he's been able to play, he's been our best rebounder. He's just raw yet and needs to develop a feel for the game."
But Gilbert and the Sabers largely controlled the glass, grabbing 33 in total to Muscatine’s 18.
"We'll have some needed time off around Christmas," said Turelli. "But we'll come back and work hard, especially on defense. That's where it's needed most."
Muscatine's next game is Jan. 4 against Bettendorf at MHS.
Central DeWitt 68, Muscatine 45
CENTRAL DEWITT (5-1, 4-1 MAC) -- Shawn Gilbert 12-20 4-4 29, Paul Kuehn 4-7 3-3 13, Matthew Watters 4-10 909 9, Gibson McEwen 4-9 0-0 8, Michael Schneider 1-2 0-0 3, Brady Petersen 1-3 0-0 2, Michael Maher 1-1 0-0 2, Carver Krukow 1-1 0-0 2, Carter Drury 0-2 0-0 0, Cole Tobey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 7-7 68.
MUSCATINE (0-6, 0-5 MAC) -- Jaime Martinez 6-9 3-4 14, Braden Hufford 1-5 6-6 9, Dante Lee 2-8 0-0 4, Luke Wieskamp 4-11 1-2 9, Paul Henry 3-7 1-3 7, Miles Melendez 1-1 0-0 2, Caleb Bettis 0-1 0-0 0, Diamond Krayee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 10-14 45.
CD;16;24;13;15;--;53
MUS;11;11;10;13;--;45
3-point goals -- CD 5-11 (Kuehn 2-3, Watters 1-1, Gilbert 1-1, Schneider 1-2, Drury 0-1, Tobey 0-1, McEwen 0-2); MUS 3-14 (Martinez 2-4, Hufford 1-1, Henry 0-1, Wieskamp 0-1, Lee 0-1, Krayee 0-1). Assists -- CD 18 (Kuehn 5); MUS 11 (Hufford 5). Rebounds -- CD 33 (Gilbert 15); MUS 18 (Henry 8). Turnovers -- CD 12; MUS 18. Fouls -- CD 13; MUS 9. Fouled out -- none.