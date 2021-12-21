Sabers' Gilbert racks up points, rebounds in big win over Muskies

DEWITT -- Central DeWitt’s Shawn Gilbert was a force that the Muscatine High School boys basketball team could not contend with on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-9 senior piled up 29 points and 15 rebounds as the Central DeWitt Sabers powered past the Muskies on Neil Padgett Court at Central DeWitt High School, 68-45, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

In victory, Central DeWitt moves to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MAC while Muscatine drops to 0-6 and 0-5 in conference play.

Gilbert was personally 12 of 20 from the field as Central DeWitt went 28 of 54 as a team. He sank his only 3-point attempt, but the vast majority of his attempts came from inside the paint as Central DeWitt (5-1, 4-1 MAC) found him time and time again on the low block.

"We were trying to keep him away from layups," Muscatine first-year head coach Luke Turelli said. "But that size mismatch was pretty easy for (Central DeWitt) to exploit."

Muscatine (0-6, 0-5 MAC) was led by Jaime Martinez’s 14. The senior did so making 6 of 9 shot attempts and going 3-4 from the free throw line.