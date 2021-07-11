Salyars' shot sets up Muskie winner in regional rout of Ottumwa

“We know that our pitchers are going to do what they need to and we’re there behind them to help,” Salyars said. “At this point, we just have so much confidence in each other to make the plays.”

Muscatine’s winning run was scored by freshman designated player Brylee Seaman, who flummoxed the Bulldogs throughout the proceedings, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI.

In the field, the Muskies were as crisp as they’ve been all season — a high bar given the team has a combined fielding percentage of over 97% — getting plays from Salyars and Aricka Ramser on the left side of the infield as well as Karly Ricketts and speedster Rylie Moss in the outfield.

“We came in with so much energy,” Ramser said. “We really wanted it. … We want to show each other how fun it can be, always give everyone confidence by being there for one another.”

Ramser was 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and reached an additional time after being plunked by an Ottumwa pitch, and Ricketts chipped in an RBI hit from the No. 9 spot in the Muskie lineup.

Moss, an Iowa commit, singled and swiped two bases before scoring on a passed ball for the first Muscatine run, then added a second hit when the Muskies batted around in the third.