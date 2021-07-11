Salyars' shot sets up Muskie winner in regional rout of Ottumwa

The sound of a final notice being stamped on the Ottumwa softball team’s season came with a booming thud when Kaylynn Salyars’ fourth-inning home run smacked the scoreboard in left field at Muscatine’s Kent-Stein Park during Saturday’s Class 5A regional semifinal.
Ottumwa was already trailing 8-0 but needed just one more out to retire the Muskies in order for the first time all game and were desperately clinging to whatever microscopic measure of momentum they could muster.
Senior Olivia Harmon officially advanced the top-ranked Muskies in the fifth with an RBI base hit up the middle with the bases loaded and one out to make the score 10-0 as Muscatine run-ruled its way past Ottumwa and into the regional finals.
While the towering shot from Salyars hung in the air, the Bulldog fielders were left frozen as if the grim reality of their situation seemed to hit them all simultaneously as the smiling senior shortstop circled the bases.
“I didn’t know (if it was a home run) right away,” said Salyars. “The pitch was down the middle, slightly inside and so I took it that way.
“This game gives us a lot of confidence. It was awesome. (Head coach Steve Hopkins) has harped on that all year long, we need to cut down on the zeroes put on the board,” said Salyars, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
The Des Moines Area Community College recruit has driven in 10 runs for the Muskies over the last five games as the team has outscored opponents 44-2 during that span.
Muscatine moves on to the Region 8 final against Bettendorf on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 7 p.m. at Kent-Stein Park.
A win Tuesday would send the Muskies (35-3) back to state for the second consecutive season after taking fourth in Fort Dodge in 2020.
According to Varsity Bound, Muscatine now sports the best run differential in the state (all classes) at plus-311.
Ottumwa (24-16) could neither stop Muscatine defensively nor start anything offensively.
Junior Bree Seaman held the Bulldogs to just two hits — both singles — while walking only one en route to collecting the win, moving to 18-3 in the circle for the season. She helped her own cause with a base hit in the third that scored two during a five-run frame that extended the Muscatine lead from three to eight.
Harmon started that rally with the first of her two hits and later scored on an Avarie Eagle RBI double as the Muskies batted through the order.
Hopkins turned pitching duties over to Maura Chalupa with two outs in the top of the fifth.
Chalupa needed six pitches to strike out Ottumwa’s Jocelynn Ware for what turned out to be the Bulldogs’ final at-bat of 2021, with Harmon’s dagger coming in the bottom.
“We know that our pitchers are going to do what they need to and we’re there behind them to help,” Salyars said. “At this point, we just have so much confidence in each other to make the plays.”
Muscatine’s winning run was scored by freshman designated player Brylee Seaman, who flummoxed the Bulldogs throughout the proceedings, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI.
In the field, the Muskies were as crisp as they’ve been all season — a high bar given the team has a combined fielding percentage of over 97% — getting plays from Salyars and Aricka Ramser on the left side of the infield as well as Karly Ricketts and speedster Rylie Moss in the outfield.
“We came in with so much energy,” Ramser said. “We really wanted it. … We want to show each other how fun it can be, always give everyone confidence by being there for one another.”
Ramser was 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and reached an additional time after being plunked by an Ottumwa pitch, and Ricketts chipped in an RBI hit from the No. 9 spot in the Muskie lineup.
Moss, an Iowa commit, singled and swiped two bases before scoring on a passed ball for the first Muscatine run, then added a second hit when the Muskies batted around in the third.
“These kids have been through this before,” Hopkins said. “They know what it takes to get (to state) and they were excited. … The girls did an awesome job, I’m proud of them.