Sanders' walk-off double keeps L-M alive in postseason

LETTS — What started out as a completely forgettable beginning for Kylee Sanders turned out to be an unforgettable finish.
Sanders entered Wednesday night’s Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal as one of the state leaders in several hitting categories, but the Louisa-Muscatine senior struck out her first two times at the plate.
She had the last laugh, though.
Sanders smacked an RBI double to the fence in left field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Mae Cox as the third-ranked softball team in Class 2A escaped with a 2-1 victory over West Branch in a regional quarterfinal.
“I was trying to find a hole and get a base hit,” Sanders said. “I’ve been struggling hitting a little bit lately, so I decided to slap and that's been my strength.”
Sanders also came on to pitch for the Falcons in the eighth to earn the win, where she struck out four of the Bears’ last six hitters.
That came after West Branch was down to its last strike and trailing 1-0 in the top of the seventh when Maddy Hatfield came through with an RBI double to score Nicki Henson and tie the game.
“We had trouble making the adjustments we needed to,” Louisa-Muscatine head coach Bryan Butler said. “We talked and scouted them … It was nice to see the girls not chase as many pitches as the game went on. And (Hannah Schiele) pitched nine innings, she had to be gassed, because she threw last night as well.
“But we just kept pecking away and Kylee sat back on one and drove it, but it was a dicey game.”
Hatfield, a senior, ended 3-for-4 with three singles and the RBI.
“(Tonight) was definitely tougher mentally more than physically on the offensive side,” said L-M's McKenna Hohenadel, who ended 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk. “It’s not a good feeling when your leadoff hitter is Kylee and she strikes out. We just weren’t ready for that style of pitching, we needed time to adjust, unfortunately.
“For me, I just needed to see some more pitches. I’m usually a first-pitch hitter. But I needed to see some more. As we went through the order two, three times, we all started to see it better.”
Sanders said Schiele’s pace threw her off after she’s been taking batting practice with sister Hailey, who’s pitching for Division I Northern Iowa.
“I was just not used to the speed,” Kylee, who's headed to UNI as well, said. “My sister’s been pitching to me, and that’s been way different than (what we faced tonight). I was way ahead on a lot of changeups. But it’s all about adjustments.”
Louisa-Muscatine (20-8), the top seed in the region, advances to play No. 14 Iowa City Regina in the semifinals. That game will be Friday night at 7 p.m. in Letts.
The Regals (17-12) defeated Pekin 5-3 to earn a spot in the semis.
Even in the loss, Schiele pitched a splendid game for the Bears. She lasted nine innings, giving up the two runs on five hits while striking out four.
Louisa-Muscatine was limited to just two hits through the first four innings of play.
The Falcons struck first in the sixth, however, when McKenzie Kissel scored on an RBI sacrifice by Brynn Jeamby.
But the Falcon defense and pitcher Piper Brant kept the West Branch (16-17) bats at bay, extending the game and giving their all-state duo of Sanders and Hohenadel more opportunities to give L-M the win.
Through the early goings while the L-M bats were largely silent, the defense kept coming up with ways to keep West Branch off the scoreboard.
Hohenadel, who’s previously played center field, was moved to second base this season and saw time at shortstop against West Branch after Sanders entered the circle to pitch.
“(McKenna) has been doing great,” Butler said. “She’s a great ballplayer, great kid.”
In the bottom of the third, the junior laid out to stab a hard-hit grounder by the Bears’ Lanie Meyer and made the stop and flick to first for the inning-ending out as West Branch stranded one of its 10 runners.
“I honestly didn’t think I was going to get to that ball,” Hohenadel said. “But once I got it, I was like ‘Oh, I have to throw it now.’”
Hohenadel also made a leaping grab to end the West Branch ninth.
The game-winning hit was the 277th hit for Sanders in a Louisa-Muscatine uniform. She ended the night 1-for-3 while also drawing a walk and the all-important RBI.
“(West Branch) is a really good team, but we’re back for more,” Sanders said.