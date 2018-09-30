The Muscatine volleyball team (8-13, 4-2) dropped four of five matches at Saturday's Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational, defeating Clear Creek Amana in three sets, but falling to Cedar Rapids Prairie in three and then getting swept by Cedar Rapids Washington, Mediapolis and Benton.
"The situation that we've struggled with off and on is being consistent, where we have good games, and then we turn around and have bad games," Muscatine coach Tim Martin said. "All in all, the girls still played hard and they competed. I just feel we could have had a better record up there than what we walked away with."
The Muskies will travel to North Scott (15-9, 4-2) on Tuesday for one of three Mississippi Athletic Conference games remaining on their schedule.
"It's really getting back to practice and focusing on the fundamentals, some of the things that got us to our winning ways," Martin said.
Durant wins one of three: The Durant volleyball team picked up one win at Saturday's Northeast Invitational, knocking off Camanche 25-15, 25-23.
The Wildcats, however, lost twice to Davenport Assumption by scores of 21-16, 21-19 and 25-18, 25-19.
Kamryn Meyer had a team-high 24 kills and finished second on the team with 17 digs. Ruby Kappeler paced the Wildcats with 45 assists, while Hannah Happ led the way defensively with 26 digs.
Louisa-Muscatine goes 1-2: Louisa-Muscatine defeated English Valleys 21-18, 21-14 but lost 21-8, 21-9 to New London, and 21-9, 22-20 to Winfield-Mount Union at Saturday's New London Invitational.
Hailey Sanders and Mallory Hohenadel shared the team lead in kills with eight, while McKenna Hohenadel dished out 24 assists. Kylee Sanders led with seven blocks, and Katie Koppe had 19 digs.
West Liberty takes two of four: The West Liberty volleyball team split its four matches at the Western Dubuque Invitational on Saturday, defeating Cascade 21-12, 20-22, 15-6 and Dubuque Senior 21-19, 27-25.
The Comets fell 21-14, 21-15 to Pleasant Valley, and 25-11, 25-18 to Tipton.