Sarah Schoer insists she is not a sprinter.
The Muscatine senior’s favorite event is the 500 freestyle but she has been dealing with shoulder issues and hasn’t been able to swim longer distances as frequently as she’d like to the past two seasons.
As a result, she’s mostly been limited to the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle and she showed Tuesday night that she can succeed as a sprinter with a first-place finish in the 100 in a season-best 1 minute, 1.66 seconds.
The win was one of seven for the Muskies in their 102-76 home dual victory over Clinton.
“Definitely working hard in practice,” Schoer said of the improvement. “We’ve been working on our turns and starts lately. I had a lot of encouragement from my team.”
Schoer has upper crossed syndrome, which led to the muscles in her back and shoulders developing incorrectly and causes her shoulders to be hunched forward.
“I’ve been working on that as well with physical therapy and stuff like that ...” Schoer said. “Just working on strengthening, stability and posture are helping me.”
She will get an opportunity to swim in the 500 on Saturday at the Burlington Invitational.
“I’m not a sprinter, so I like doing the longer events,” Schoer said. “I have a stronger kick than my pull because of my shoulders, and the 500 is more of a kicking one.”
Schoer wasn’t the only Muskie swimming in a non-traditional event Tuesday night.
Muscatine coach Judd Anderson called the home dual more of a fun meet, allowing his swimmers to compete in events they don't typically swim.
“We got to do different events, events they were uncomfortable with swimming,” Anderson said. “They got to try something they didn’t get to try (before).”
In addition to Schoer’s win in the 100, Jillian Hilbrant won the 200 individual medley in 2:38.23, Abby Lear took first in the 50 freestyle in 24.86, Lexi Hirt won the 1-meter diving with a 189.50 score, Hope Reichert was first in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.75, the 200 free relay team (Hannah Michaelsen, Lear, Ellie Storr and Brooklyn Horton) took the top spot in 1:58.79 and Shelby Grady finished first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.61. The majority of those performances were season bests.
The Muskies also finished second in seven events against Clinton.
“They actually swam pretty decently,” Anderson said. “A meet like this makes it easy to swim well because they’re more relaxed and not under the same kind of pressure."
Homecoming week is always a challenge for Anderson, who has to make adjustments with practice times and still has to solve Saturday's lineup puzzle at Burlington with many of his swimmers involved in this week's activities.
"They're having too good a time, and I'm not on that deal ..." Anderson joked. "But the kids should have a good time at school."
A dual victory at home Tuesday evening, though, was a good time for everyone involved on the winning side.