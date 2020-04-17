School closures pull plug on Iowa spring sports

It was especially demoralizing for seniors looking to have one last hurrah.

“This definitely wasn’t the ending we all were hoping for but one we have to live with,” North Scott senior track athlete Abbi Lafrenz posted on social media Friday afternoon. “If I could give any advice to the classes that come after the class of 2020, compete in every race, game and meet like it’s your last because it could be.”

Bettendorf, second at last year’s state golf meet in Ames, was equipped to make a run at the title this spring with four seniors in the lineup and sophomore standout Shannyn Vogler.

Furne had a group chat with his team Friday to say farewell to seniors Layken and Peyton Bytnar, Sarah Ostrom and Kelley Lent.

“It is a tough way to end the season with what we had coming back and the expectations we had for the season,” Furne said. “I’m really sad for these girls that have really worked their tails off for the last four years.”

Spring activities had previously been suspended through April 12 and then through April 30.

Furne had an inkling for several weeks the season would be lost.