School closures pull plug on Iowa spring sports

Before Bettendorf went on spring break last month, Robbie Furne had a meeting with his girls’ golf team.
Furne wanted to motivate his squad before it embarked on the season. He posted a photo of West Des Moines Valley winning last year’s Class 4A state championship.
“You could begin to see the drive and determination in their faces as soon as the photo came up,” Furne said. “We really believed we had a legitimate shot this year to win it all.”
The Bulldogs won’t get that opportunity.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in a news conference Friday morning that Iowa schools will be closed through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With that, it meant the cancellation of spring sports — track and field, golf, soccer and tennis.
“It was pretty devastating news,” North Scott senior high jumper Trent Allard said. “It is sad. I’ve really been reminiscing a lot today. Just a surreal moment.”
The high school baseball and softball seasons, meanwhile, are under suspension. A further decision on those summer activities will be made by June 1.
Allard is one of more than 45,000 Iowa high school athletes who won’t get the chance to compete this spring.
It was especially demoralizing for seniors looking to have one last hurrah.
“This definitely wasn’t the ending we all were hoping for but one we have to live with,” North Scott senior track athlete Abbi Lafrenz posted on social media Friday afternoon. “If I could give any advice to the classes that come after the class of 2020, compete in every race, game and meet like it’s your last because it could be.”
Bettendorf, second at last year’s state golf meet in Ames, was equipped to make a run at the title this spring with four seniors in the lineup and sophomore standout Shannyn Vogler.
Furne had a group chat with his team Friday to say farewell to seniors Layken and Peyton Bytnar, Sarah Ostrom and Kelley Lent.
“It is a tough way to end the season with what we had coming back and the expectations we had for the season,” Furne said. “I’m really sad for these girls that have really worked their tails off for the last four years.”
Spring activities had previously been suspended through April 12 and then through April 30.
Furne had an inkling for several weeks the season would be lost.
“At least the (revised schedule) helped give the girls a little bit of hope,” he said. “I didn’t think we were going to have a season. The reality came today.”
Allard placed fifth in the high jump at the Iowa Class 4A state meet last spring. After being part of successful football and basketball seasons at North Scott, he was eager for one last go-around at North Scott before heading off to play basketball and jump at Wartburg College.
“I was ready and super confident,” Allard said. “I felt I could get on the podium and maybe win the whole thing this year. I won’t get that opportunity now which is sad.”
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released a joint statement announcing the end of the spring season.
“While we are disappointed that student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete this spring, we remain committed to our primary goal of keeping students, coaches, officials and communities safe,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “This cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of all.
“Conducting our spring season would involve moving groups of people in and out of various communities for competition. At this time we believe that is a risk we should not take.”
Track and field was the second most popular sport by participation for both the IHSAA (12,012 boys) and the IGHSAU (9,908 girls) for 2018-19.
Allard understands the decision. Still, it wasn’t easy to accept.
“(Life) has been really tough the last few weeks, not being able to leave the house much,” Allard said. “School is tough because you can’t focus as much as when you’re in a classroom. You can’t get to a gym so working out is hard.
“It has been a tough time. You try and stay optimistic, but it is hard.”
