Second set surge sends Muskies past Falcons

After Muscatine took the first set 25-20, West got out to an 8-5 lead in the second set and looked to take control, but by the time Seaman surrendered serve, the Muskies had built a 16-9 lead to sink West's chances at taking the set.

"Brylee definitely had a good game tonight. She wanted it, and proved it out there," said Muscatine second-year head coach Kara Russell. "This was good game for (our team) to realize that we need to play every game with the intensity like its for a championship. Every single game."

Prior to Seaman's run holding serve, a McGinnis drop shot scored to put the ball in Seaman's hands.

"We were definitely serving tough," McGinnis said. "We tried getting (West) out of their system while we tried to run the middle as much as we could by communicating with our hitters and letting them know what to do.

"In the second set, we just had to get through (West's run), take a deep breathe and keep going."

McGinnis, the Muskies' senior setter, finished with 22 assists and two kills.

Hannah Jansen also had a busy night for the Muskies. The Muskie outside hitter had four kills while leading the team in digs with 10. Bode added seven digs and junior Kyleia Salyars five.