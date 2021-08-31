Second set surge sends Muskies past Falcons

Although the Muscatine volleyball team was without one of its biggest threats around the net on Tuesday night, the Muskies proved to have more than enough for a straight-set win over Davenport West in Muscatine on Tuesday night.
Senior Meadow Freers, who was the Muskies' top returner in kills from a season ago, was not in uniform for Muscatine.
However, sophomore Brylee Seaman and company proved more than ready to pick up the slack, giving Muscatine its first Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season by scores 25-20, 25-15 and 25-17. The Muskies fell to Central DeWitt last Tuesday to open conference play.
"We had good practices after the Central DeWitt game," Muskie senior setter Ashlyn McGinnis said. "I feel like that really helped us coming into this game."
Seaman led Muscatine in kills (six) and blocks (two) while also being one of three Muskies to have multiple aces, with McGinnis and senior libero Grace Bode the others. Sophomore Annie Zillig chipped in an ace as well.
Zillig, along with sophomores Hannah Jansen and Morgan Freers, Meadow's younger sister, all finished with four kills.
"It feels good to get out on our home court, get the win and get some momentum going," said Seaman, "and to be able to settle into our roles and push for a win."
After Muscatine took the first set 25-20, West got out to an 8-5 lead in the second set and looked to take control, but by the time Seaman surrendered serve, the Muskies had built a 16-9 lead to sink West's chances at taking the set.
"Brylee definitely had a good game tonight. She wanted it, and proved it out there," said Muscatine second-year head coach Kara Russell. "This was good game for (our team) to realize that we need to play every game with the intensity like its for a championship. Every single game."
Prior to Seaman's run holding serve, a McGinnis drop shot scored to put the ball in Seaman's hands.
"We were definitely serving tough," McGinnis said. "We tried getting (West) out of their system while we tried to run the middle as much as we could by communicating with our hitters and letting them know what to do.
"In the second set, we just had to get through (West's run), take a deep breathe and keep going."
McGinnis, the Muskies' senior setter, finished with 22 assists and two kills.
Hannah Jansen also had a busy night for the Muskies. The Muskie outside hitter had four kills while leading the team in digs with 10. Bode added seven digs and junior Kyleia Salyars five.
While it ended up as the closest set on the scoreboard, Muscatine controlled the action early in the first set and got out to a 13-6 lead to force West to use its first timeout, that came after consecutive Bode aces.
Eventually though, the Muscatine (3-1, 1-1 MAC) lead would bloat to 19-10, but the Falcons responded by getting it to 22-16.
A Grace Krogman drop shot would score for West to make it 24-17, but it would prove to be for naught, as the Falcons (0-6, 0-2 MAC) couldn't complete the comeback.
"We lacked some intensity, a lot of time the momentum was on (West's) side. But we worked through that. We need to start the game the way we finished it," Russell said. "We need to focus on minimizing errors. We can't have those, that's something we'll be working on in practice."
Abbey Smith finished with the West lead in kills with six. She also led the Falcons with 16 digs and had an ace. Halee Clare had five kills while Emma Peters and Sydney Westerhof had four each. Grace Krogman and Faith Rettler combined for 13 assists.
Bree Seaman, Brylee's older sister, also turned in a nice all-around performance in her first home game of her senior season while playing front and back row, going for two kills and three digs while successful on all 10 serve attempts.
Muscatine is back in action on Saturday for a home invitational, with games against Class 3A No. 9 West Liberty, Mediapolis and Mid-Prairie lined up before returning to MAC play next Tuesday with a home game against 5A No. 2 Pleasant Valley.