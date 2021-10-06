Self-motivation drives Durant's Fusco

"She's a positive leader on our team. She takes the underclassmen under her wing and shows them how to do it, she goes out and talks to kids, hopefully that will help build up some numbers. We're a tight-knit group. We have low numbers, but if we were a bigger team, we may not be as close."

Durant has ran more than Fusco at varsity girls events this season, but with the younger runners more comfortable competing on the junior varsity level, Fusco has been left to run alone at most events.

"Her goal is to PR every time she goes out," Tappendorf said. "We have conference and districts left, she just wants to run her best. Her sports kind of build on each other. Cross country helps her lung capacity for wrestling and then track season. She keeps in shape all year. She's a busy kid and just a positive influence around the school."

She's heard the whispers from other competitors, but those have only added more fuel to the fire for the competitive Fusco.

"It puts a lot of pressure on me," the junior said. "A lot of teams, you can hear them whisper about it, like 'She has to run by herself,' but it's really never an issue, because I've been kind of doing this for the past couple years. I've never had the same times as my teammates, I just go out and do my thing.