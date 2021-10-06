Self-motivation drives Durant's Fusco

DURANT — The Durant girls cross country team is low on numbers, but that isn't stopping Carlie Jo Fusco from thinking big.
The junior has been the only varsity girls runner for Durant this season in most events, but Fusco already has shaved a minute off her personal best time for cross country. She has her sights set on not only making it to the Class 1A state cross country meet later this month, but is already envisioning a return trip to the Class 2A state track and field meet in the spring.
"I think about the state track meet everyday," she said.
Fusco qualified for the 400-meter hurdles and was part of the Wildcats' shuttle hurdle relay team with Elizabeth Daufeldt, Lainey Shelangoski and Savanna Storm last season.
She took 14th in the 400 hurdles, running the race in a time of 1 minute, 9.72 seconds. The hurdle relay failed to reach the finals, but a time of 1:14.38 was good enough to put the team in 22nd.
"I really want to do better at state track," she said. "It was a great experience and gave me a new perspective on sports and how well I can actually do. ... Getting back into the season, I can tell that (this season) I'm a lot better at speed, and that will be a lot of help come track season."
The 400 hurdles are the object of Fusco's primary desire, but the junior knows work put in during cross country now may pay off in the spring.
Fusco also wrestles at Durant.
"I love that (girls wrestling) started to become a little more mainstream last season," Durant cross country coach Tracy Tappendorf said. "(Durant wrestling), I'd always text her and wish her good luck. I try to encourage her through all of her other sports."
And that work has shown to be fruitful this season as Fusco's season-opening time of 24:54 at Clinton's Schoolhouse Open placed her 34th in a highly competitive field.
"I'm just trying to set an example for (other people) to stay in it, no matter what," Fusco said. "Even if you don't have anybody there with you, stay in, self-motivate, push yourself further than you think you can go."
Something has clicked recently, though, as the Wildcat runner ran a 24:21 at the Bud Williams Invitational in Iowa City on Sept. 30, but turned around and ran a personal best 23:13 on Monday at Bellevue Marquette.
"I'd like to get down into the 22 (minute range)," Fusco said. "I've been running kind of slow so far, but I broke through and got that PR."
That time placed her 14th. And while she's had a top five and top 10 finish this season, coming off a PR has her especially satisfied this season.
"She felt like she wasn't running her best, but finally she got her PR by cutting off a minute and she was like 'I'm okay with this now,'" Tappendorf said. "We love that cooler weather.
"She's a positive leader on our team. She takes the underclassmen under her wing and shows them how to do it, she goes out and talks to kids, hopefully that will help build up some numbers. We're a tight-knit group. We have low numbers, but if we were a bigger team, we may not be as close."
Durant has ran more than Fusco at varsity girls events this season, but with the younger runners more comfortable competing on the junior varsity level, Fusco has been left to run alone at most events.
"Her goal is to PR every time she goes out," Tappendorf said. "We have conference and districts left, she just wants to run her best. Her sports kind of build on each other. Cross country helps her lung capacity for wrestling and then track season. She keeps in shape all year. She's a busy kid and just a positive influence around the school."
She's heard the whispers from other competitors, but those have only added more fuel to the fire for the competitive Fusco.
"It puts a lot of pressure on me," the junior said. "A lot of teams, you can hear them whisper about it, like 'She has to run by herself,' but it's really never an issue, because I've been kind of doing this for the past couple years. I've never had the same times as my teammates, I just go out and do my thing.
"When I first started, I was looking up to the (upperclassmen) like Ellie Berry a lot. Ever since then, I just try to represent Durant the best I can. I don't really have a team to lean on, it's all about self-motivation at this point. It's great to set a PR or things like that, to tell my teachers I did this last night."
And once she's done at Durant, Fusco has plenty of ideas for continuing to run competitively.
"I really want to run past high school," she said. "I'm looking at a couple ROTC schools, but I always think about pursuing that."
But while cross country oftentimes puts her in lonely situations, Fusco gravitates to school as much as anyone at Durant.
"A couple others and myself have set up pep buses (for away football games)," Fusco said. "We're going there to show that we have love for our school. We've been doing a lot more with the student section at volleyball games, trying to get everyone to show up."