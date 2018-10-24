WILTON, Iowa – Wilton football coach Ryan Hetzler already has had a pie smothered in his face and his house rolled with toilet paper, and the postseason hasn't even begun.
That was the price for securing the Class 1A District 5 championship Friday with a 60-0 rout against Van Buren and finishing a perfect 5-0 run through district play in which the Beavers (8-1) outscored their opponents 184-17.
"All good things," Hetzler said. "Not that I enjoy getting pied in the face or cleaning up toilet paper on Saturday morning, but all for a good cause. If that's the punishment for winning a district championship, then I'll take that every year."
And as for the "punishment" should Wilton make a run through the playoffs and win its first state title in school history?
"I guess I don't want to know, but you know what, I'd love to find out," Hetzler said.
The journey to the UNI-Dome begins Friday with a 7 p.m. first-round game at home against Pella Christian (6-3).
Hetzler met with his team Monday to discuss goals moving forward, and the big one was playing for a state championship in three weeks.
"Obviously still the Dome," senior Cory Anderson said. "Make it farther than anyone else has in this program and hopefully come home with the title."
The Beavers own the seventh-best RPI (.6344) among the 1A playoff field. They're averaging 348.2 yards of offense and 32.9 points per game while holding opponents to 180 yards and 7.8 points per contest. They lead all of Class 1A in solo sacks with 31 and are third in solo tackles for loss with 71.
"I really think our defense sets the tone," Hetzler said. "Coming into the year, we knew we were going to have a tough defense. I don't think we knew we were going to have this tough a defense. What I mean by that is we've had a lot of good defenses here, but we've always had some holes … and this defense really is we look around, it doesn't have much of a drop-off anywhere at any position. That in Class 1A football is huge if you can get 11 guys on the ball that you trust to do their job every single play and puts you in a really good position offensively.
"We don't have one guy who's just breaking out stats. Last year, (quarterback Jerome Mays) kind of stood out with his stats, and he's got a good year going again this year. But I think (Collin McCrabb) is a great secondary, he's our primary running back but he's at 772 yards, Brian Stillman's a big-play guy, Cory Anderson's got eight touchdowns receiving and we got a few other guys with two touchdowns receiving. The way we spread the ball makes us a tough opponent in the playoffs I think."
The Beavers ran through the district without getting tested much at the end of the regular season, but Hetzler pointed out earlier contests against Durant, Benton and Mediapolis – all three teams are in the state playoffs – as great challenges for a Beavers team that faces a much tougher road ahead.
Like Wilton, Pella Christian doesn't have a select few players stuffing the stat sheet but instead has myriad contributors on both sides of the ball. The Eagles are averaging 298.7 yards of offense and 26.4 points per game while scoring more than 40 in four contests. Defensively, they're allowing 20.2 points per game but have pitched two shutouts this month and outscored opponents 191-61 in district play.
Wilton has 18 seniors on its roster, and a lot of them are four-year starters. They were freshmen the last time the Beavers played Pella Christian and fully remember the 42-24 loss that eliminated them in the first round of the 2015 playoffs.
"They look solid across the board, but I think we'll match up just fine," senior Jared Townsend said. "If we go out and do our jobs, play our type of football, we'll be just fine."
Hetzler has seen his senior-heavy team play with a greater sense of urgency this season, and they're as confident as ever that this is their year.
"Our goal is to be playing four weeks from now, and that means state championship," Hetzler said. "We don't want to by any means look or sound arrogant, cocky, but we do have a confident group of guys. We've had guys in this program for four years that put a lot of time and effort in and then you put the season together that you just put together, our expectation is not to go into the playoffs and just give it our best.
"Our expectation is to win in the playoffs."