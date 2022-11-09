Signing day roundup: MHS' Salyars, Chalupa not finished as teammates

Different paths led Kyleia Salyars and Maura Chalupa to the same conclusion.

After spending much of their youth playing together on both club and school-affiliated teams and seeing that carry over to success at the varsity level for Muscatine High School, the Muskie duo will attend Des Moines Area Community College to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Both officially signed national letters of intent to play and attend DMACC on Wednesday at Muscatine High School.

"We both visited a lot of different schools," Salyars said. "I feel like we both independently decided that DMACC felt most like home."

The pair were instrumental in leading the Muskies to a third-place effort in Class 5A this past summer, Muscatine's best finish in 25 years.

"We bounced some ideas off of each other," Chalupa said. "But we both wanted what was best for us."

Chalupa was a first-team all-state pitcher for the Muskies, along with collecting co-player of the year honors in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with Pleasant Valley's Jessie Clemons, who recently gave her commitment to the Iowa State softball program.

"A lot of schools were tough to say 'No' to," said Chalupa, who intends on getting into the pre-healthcare field. "But even though it was tough to say no, my 'Yes' felt right.

"There's something in my heart telling me DMACC is the right choice."

Among the leaders in strikeouts, wins and earned run average in Class 5A, Chalupa went 22-3 as a junior with a 1.41 ERA in nearly 150 innings worked.

Opposing batters hit a paltry .154 against Chalupa as she struck out 206 hitters as a junior. She's struck out over 430 in her career, which started as an eighth-grader.

"I felt like DMACC is going to continue to create opportunities for me," said Salyars, who plans on majoring in architecture and interior design. "

Salyars saw time as an eighth-grader as well and has been Chalupa's Muskie battery mate since taking over as starting catcher as a freshman. During last season's 37-5 run, Salyars hit for a .382 average and on-base percentage of .430 and was first team all-conference in the MAC.

Her power numbers have gone up year over year as well. She tied teammate Brylee Seaman for second-most RBIs on the team with 33, behind Ysabel Lerma's team-high 38, and went for nine doubles and three triples.

From behind the plate, Salyars threw out seven would-be base stealers, a number that ranked in the top five within the MAC. She also has a built-in familiarity with DMACC, as her older sister Kaylynn is a sophomore on the Bears softball team.

"With Kaylynn being there, I've gotten to talk to some of the girls already there that we'll be playing with next year," Salyars said. "The team is really nice and I'm excited to be a part of it. They're different than other schools because they've been so successful.

"The coaching staff there is so supportive. They sent (coaches) from Des Moines to our regional game and a bunch more. That meant a lot to me."

DMACC has won the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference title five years running and is a nine-time NJCAA tournament qualifier, taking fifth in 2021.

Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins was in attendance with family and friends of the signees, as was DMACC head coach Bob Ligouri, who welcomed the two to the program.

"Muscatine is a top-quality program," Ligouri said. "Not just in terms of wins and losses, but how they teach the game. And we've been fortunate at DMACC to have some Muscatine kids come through the program.

"The first time I saw (Maura and Kyleia) play, they were in ninth grade... What attracted us to them was not only their athletic ability, but they're both great teammates and are so supportive of one another. We feel like we're not only getting potential All-American softball players at DMACC, but young women coming into our program who will make everyone else better."

West Liberty's Joens inks comittment to Iowa State: Though Kelsey Joens has yet to play a game for the West Liberty girls basketball team, Joens officially signed her committment to play at Iowa State University following her prep career.

Joens, who tranferred to West Liberty from Iowa City High, was tabbed by the Class 5A all-state team twice while with the Little Hawks.

Joens amassed over 1,000 points, 333 rebounds and 147 assists in three seasons at City High. Last season, she averaged over 21 points, six rebounds and two assists per game.

Iowa State in ranked in the top 10 in the nation behind all-time leading scorer, Ashley Joens, Kelsey's older sister.

“We are excited to add another member of the Joens family to our program," Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly said in a press release. "Kelsey is a dynamic scorer who can score at all three levels. She can play across the perimeter and that will allow her to fill many roles on our team. Kelsey has tremendous work ethic and love for the game.”

West Liberty will be coached this season by the family's eldest sister, Courtney, who played at Illinois.

Kirkman a step closer to joining Augustana (S.D.) men's basketball: Wilton's Caden Kirkman followed up his verbal committment to Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, by officially signing on Wednesday.

Kirkman is a three-time All-River Valley Conference and holds Wilton program career records in rebounds, blocks, field goals, blocks and double-doubles.

As a junior, Kirkman led the Beavers to a 17-6 season mark while going for averages of 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals.

He received an all-state nod as a sophomore in Class 2A after going for 18 points and 11 rebounds per game over the course of the 2020-21 season.

Hayley, Grace Madlock verbally commit to Wartburg softball: Though many area seniors officially put pen to paper with signatures for an official, written committment, Wilton's Madlock twins sealed their futures by both verbally committing to Wartburg College for softball.

Both juniors, the two have played major parts in a Beavers program that has went to state in consecutive seaons.

Last season, Hayley Madlock hit .368 with six doubles, six home runs and 30 RBIs for Wilton as the Beavers took second place in Class 2A with an overall record of 28-7. From her catcher spot, she also threw out three attempted stolen base runners.

Grace Madlock missed last season with a knee injury, but was a major part of the Beavers' success toward a state run in 2020. During that season, Grace Madlock pitched nearly 95 innings to the tune of a 2.37 ERA and 86 strikeouts.