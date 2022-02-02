Signing day: Wapello's Parsons, Durant's Orr make commitments

It never hurts to know people.

With Wednesday representing national signing day, two local athletes have recently made their college choices known, and while Wapello's Tade Parsons and Durant's Ben Orr where led to different institutions, the two had were led to making their respective decisions at least in part by who they will get to share their time with at the next level.

Parsons, who made his commitment to Upper Iowa University for football official on Wednesday, which follows former teammates Laith and Rhett Smith to the Peacock football program.

Laith competed his senior football season this past fall while Rhett will be a sophomore when Parsons joins the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference member.

Parsons' Wapello classmate, Maddox Griffin, will also be attending UIU to play basketball.

Under his father, head coach Todd, Parsons threw for almost 4,000 yards as a three-year starting quarterback. His athleticism also showed through as the years went along, compiling a career-high 236 rushing yards this past season, which garnered him third team all-state recognition.

"My relationships with people up there and the coaches were a big part of my decision," the Wapello senior said. "We've had some special teams here at Wapello and I'm proud to have played here and for my dad.

"I'm excited to be able to play at the next level and look forward to seeing what I can do up there going forward."

At UIU, however, the multi-sport athlete and 2021 Class 1A District 5 offensive player of the year plans on playing exclusively in the defensive secondary.

For Orr, the chance to rejoin former Nate Dierickx was an appeal in favor of Loras, where former Wildcat standout Jake Willkomm runs for the Duhawk track and field team. Former Durant student-athlete Curtis Lilienthal is also on the baseball roster as a senior pitcher.

Loras also received a commit a few months ago from Orr's classmate Ethan Gast.

However, Orr took a liking to the staff at Loras, a D-III program that competes in the American Rivers Conference.

"(The Loras) coaches reached out to me over this past baseball season and kept in constant contact with me," Orr said. "They treated me like a friend more than a prospect. I went on a couple visits and they were as nice in person as they were on the phone.

"I also really liked their philosophy and made my decision from there."

Orr has continued to grow as a star on the diamond for the Wildcats, hitting an even .500 in 2021.

Along with the opportunity to reunite with former Wildcats, Orr turned down programs such as Coe College to land where he felt comfortable and felt he could contribute sooner rather than later.

"A big part in my decision was getting the opportunity to play right away," said the Durant senior. "Loras said I had a chance to play Day 1, which Coe never brought up."

The only reason he's hit below .400 came as an eight-grader, when he hit .293 over 82 at-bats.

A third-team all-state selection in 2A last season, Orr has 119 career hits in a Durant uniform while going for 76 career RBIs.

With his senior season still ahead of him, Orr already has three all-River Valley Conference nods.

"There's certainly going to be some changes this upcoming season (for Durant)," Orr said. "We have some new people who are going to have to step into pretty big roles, but a lot of us have played travel ball with each other, so I think it's going to mesh really well."

