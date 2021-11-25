'Silent Assassin': Galvan's play speaks volumes for Comets

"As he got bigger and bigger and bigger, we thought 'Oh, this kid's a hammer,' and we used him a lot more as a run-stopping defender in addition to running back," Iske said.

Galvan also recovered two fumbles while also being immensely important on special teams, returning a kickoff for a touchdown while sharing punt returning duties with Drake Collins and Caleb Wulf, two other all-district players on the Comets roster.

With the ball in his hands, Galvan has shown an ability to blow by would-be tacklers, overpower them at the point of contact, or meticulously slither around them, a style that makes more sense when presented with the fact that he's an all-state soccer player, too.

"At the high school level, a lot of the running backs we see are what I call 'One-trick ponies,'" Iske said. "They have one, maybe two moves, but that's it. Either they're a power guy, or that guy who always wants to do jump cuts, whatever it may be, but Jahsiah has it all. He's even got that knack — I call it the dead leg — where you let the body go limp so the defender bounces off you, he's got that, along with the power and speed."

He's also medaled at the state track and field meet.