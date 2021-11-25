'Silent Assassin': Galvan's play speaks volumes for Comets

WEST LIBERTY — Jahsiah Galvan knew what he wanted.
It took him a couple years, but the West Liberty senior got exactly what he sought as an underclassmen on the Comet football team.
He wanted the ball.
But true to form, Galvan, the 2021 Muscatine Journal Player of the Year, made his case with his play, not with his mouth, and head coach Jason Iske couldn’t help but notice.
"The first time I saw him, he was a kid coming to our camp," Iske said. "He's grown so much physically. That's been the most surprising thing. (The coaching staff) always saw him as a great athlete. We knew he was fast, quick and aggressive. But his game has really changed since his freshman year, when we saw him as a wide receiver and cornerback, because of his growth.
"We've had a good stretch of running backs ... I knew that Jahsiah wanted a bigger role (as an underclassmen), and that we were going to give it to him eventually."
To be sure, the ball was in highly capable hands prior to 2020, when the University of Northern Iowa commit took over as the primary driving force of the Comet attack. West Liberty enjoyed the services of Coe College’s Will Esmoil and Iowa wrestler Joe Kelly, among others.
But, specific to the running back position, there’s a way to do things in West Liberty. All three had to wait their turn, and all three turned in season rushing totals in excess of 1,000.
Galvan is the only one of the trio to go over 1,000 yards twice.
"Once I started playing organized sports, football was the one I really fell in love with," Galvan said. "Since junior high, (playing in college) has always been a goal. There wasn't really a Plan B, just hope that it worked out.
"Getting on the (varsity) field early helped a lot to see how things worked, getting used to the speed of the game. It played a big part. Then I got a few touches my sophomore year and it progressed from there. Being more of the focal point these last two years has been great. But, mostly I just want to win more with my teammates. Being a part of this program has meant the world to me and given me memories that I'll never forget."
As a junior, Galvan gained nearly 1,700 yards on 194 carries. In 2021, he went for over 1,300 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns, both numbers ranked individually in the top two within the Comets' district, and posted a single game school record with 350 rushing yards against Camanche.
He also turned nine receptions into 203 yards and two more scores plus had a passing touchdown to first team all-district receiver Josh Zeman.
Though the Comets finished with a 3-6 record this season and were knocked out in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, West Liberty was playing its best football at the end of the season, a trait typical of an Iske-led squad.
"This year, it was tough losing games, especially starting out 0-3," Galvan said. "But we came back and gave Waukon a fight in the playoffs. We just tried to keep ourselves in it. You build bonds with your teammates, you see them every day and battle with them on Friday nights. I got real close with the coaching staff as well over the four years.
"We play good teams through the regular season, better than most teams."
Galvan and junior teammate J.D. Seering were all-state for West Liberty, with Galvan on second team and Seering on third.
But while Galvan has made gaudy stat lines and huge, clutch runs the norm over the past two seasons, offense may not even even his best side of the ball.
At the next level, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Galvan will roam the defensive backfield.
From that spot with the Comets, he wreaked havoc.
Coincidentally, his senior season was the only of his four varsity seasons that he didn’t record an interception, but after recording eight over the three seasons prior, teams knew better this time around than to test their quarterback throwing to an area Galvan is patrolling.
With his knack for the football, he still led the team with 67½ tackles, with 51 solo, seven going for a loss and assisting on a sack.
"As he got bigger and bigger and bigger, we thought 'Oh, this kid's a hammer,' and we used him a lot more as a run-stopping defender in addition to running back," Iske said.
Galvan also recovered two fumbles while also being immensely important on special teams, returning a kickoff for a touchdown while sharing punt returning duties with Drake Collins and Caleb Wulf, two other all-district players on the Comets roster.
With the ball in his hands, Galvan has shown an ability to blow by would-be tacklers, overpower them at the point of contact, or meticulously slither around them, a style that makes more sense when presented with the fact that he's an all-state soccer player, too.
"At the high school level, a lot of the running backs we see are what I call 'One-trick ponies,'" Iske said. "They have one, maybe two moves, but that's it. Either they're a power guy, or that guy who always wants to do jump cuts, whatever it may be, but Jahsiah has it all. He's even got that knack — I call it the dead leg — where you let the body go limp so the defender bounces off you, he's got that, along with the power and speed."
He's also medaled at the state track and field meet.
"They all go together and help with straight-line speed, footwork, loose hips," said Galvan, who is wrestling this season for the first time since junior high. "Wrestling is going to be a grind, it's something different, but I think it will help a lot for football, too. I'm just going to go out and give it my all."
Galvan's competitive demeanor should fit right in with head coach Ian Alke's successful Comet wrestling program.
No matter the sport, but especially on the football field, Galvan plays with an attitude that those who know him don't quite see off the field, but are grateful his competitive spirit can flip that switch.
"College coaches always ask about a kid's demeanor, what he's like on a football team" Iske said. "When they asked that about Jahsiah, I said, 'Man, he's like a silent assassin.' He won't say much the entire day at school, the entire time at practice, but you put him on a football field on a Friday night, he's like a monster out there."