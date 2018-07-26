After helping guide the Louisa-Muscatine softball team to its first state title in school history, Isabelle True and Kylee Sanders each earned Iowa Girls Coaches Association first-team all-state honors in Class 2A.
L-M's Bryan Butler was named coach of the year.
Durant's Kamryn Meyer and Hannah Happ, as well as Wilton's Chloe Wells and Wapello's Mady Reid, join True and Sanders as Muscatine area players selected to the first team in 2A.
True made 25 starts for Louisa-Muscatine this season, compiling an 18-3 record, 1.50 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched. The junior also started in four of six postseason games for the Falcons, going 3-0 with a 1.55 ERA while striking out 28 in 18 innings.
Kylee Sanders batted .490 with 22 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in her freshman season. The L-M shortstop only had one hit at the state tournament, but it was a big one − an RBI single that drove in the tying run in the seventh inning of the state championship against Iowa City Regina.
As Durant's leading pitcher and hitter, Meyer compiled a 22-3 record and 0.82 ERA while striking out 235 in 144 2/3 innings pitched. At the plate, she batted .504 with 12 doubles and 44 RBIs.
Happ, Durant's shortstop, batted .424, drove in 25 runs and swiped 18 bases in 18 attempts.
As one of Class 2A's best sluggers, Wells hit .504 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and a 2A-best 61 RBIs as Wilton's primary third baseman. The freshman also collected an 11-10 record and 3.01 ERA in the circle.
Reid was Wapello's leading hitter, batting .436 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.
Brittni Lloyd represented Muscatine on the second team in 5A. The senior outfielder batted .381, drove in 12 runs and stole 34 bases in 35 attempts. While playing center field, Lloyd made five assists and posted a .987 fielding percentage.
In Class 3A, West Liberty's Haylee Lehman landed on the second team, and teammate Macy Akers on the third team.
Louisa-Muscatine's Hailey Sanders and Wapello's Eliza Noa both earned second-team selections in 2A. Wilton's Kortney Drake was named to the third team.