All-state soccer: Muskie girls get four on Class 3A soccer all-state team

The Muscatine High School girls soccer team was represented by four members on the Class 3A Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association's all-state team.

Senior Sophia Thomas led the Muskie girls team with a first team nod. She was joined by teammates Mya Jansen, Grace Bode (both seniors) and junior Lanie Weikert, all honorable mentions.

Thomas, an Iowa State women's soccer commit, was a first-teamer last season as well as Muscatine made it to back-to-back state quarterfinals.

Bode and Jansen were all-staters in 2021 as well.

Jansen, headed for Wartburg, led the team in goals scored with 21. She tied Weikert for the team-high in assists with 12. Weikert added 19 goals to form the potent forward tandem with Jansen while Thomas chipped in 15 goals and eight assists from the midfield and Bode anchored the back line while scoring six goals for the 13-6 Muskies.

Bode was also picked to play in the IAHSSCA senior all-star game last Saturday, held at West Des Moines Valley High School.

The Muskie boys team had goalie Logan Wolf named a 3A honorable mention while West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan was named to the 1A first team for the second consecutive season.

In reaching the 1A state quarterfinals, Galvan led West Liberty to a 14-4 record and scored 30 goals and had 13 assists.

Galvan, a senior University of Northern Iowa football commit, finished eighth in 1A in points scored with 73.

In goal for the 13-5 Muscatine boys club, Wolf garnered all-Mississippi Athletic Conference recognition ahead of Monday's reveal. The senior made his first all-state team after making 153 saves against 24 goals allowed in over 1,300 minutes in net.

