All-state soccer: Muskie girls get four on Class 3A soccer all-state team

RYAN TIMMERMAN
The Muscatine High School girls soccer team was represented by four members on the Class 3A Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association's all-state team.
Senior Sophia Thomas led the Muskie girls team with a first team nod. She was joined by teammates Mya Jansen, Grace Bode (both seniors) and junior Lanie Weikert, all honorable mentions.
Thomas, an Iowa State women's soccer commit, was a first-teamer last season as well as Muscatine made it to back-to-back state quarterfinals.
Bode and Jansen were all-staters in 2021 as well.
Jansen, headed for Wartburg, led the team in goals scored with 21. She tied Weikert for the team-high in assists with 12. Weikert added 19 goals to form the potent forward tandem with Jansen while Thomas chipped in 15 goals and eight assists from the midfield and Bode anchored the back line while scoring six goals for the 13-6 Muskies.
Bode was also picked to play in the IAHSSCA senior all-star game last Saturday, held at West Des Moines Valley High School.
The Muskie boys team had goalie Logan Wolf named a 3A honorable mention while West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan was named to the 1A first team for the second consecutive season.
In reaching the 1A state quarterfinals, Galvan led West Liberty to a 14-4 record and scored 30 goals and had 13 assists.
Galvan, a senior University of Northern Iowa football commit, finished eighth in 1A in points scored with 73.
In goal for the 13-5 Muscatine boys club, Wolf garnered all-Mississippi Athletic Conference recognition ahead of Monday's reveal. The senior made his first all-state team after making 153 saves against 24 goals allowed in over 1,300 minutes in net.
PHOTOS: Muscatine's Sophia Thomas
061022-qc-spt-soccer allstar girls-01.jpg
Iowa's Sophia Thomas kicks the ball during the first half of the Iowa versus Illinois Girls Senior All-Star game June 10 at the TBK Bank Complex in Bettendorf. Thomas was one of four Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state selections for Muscatine.
NIKOS FRAZIER
sophia thomas
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas dribbles the ball downfield during the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal match against West Des Moines Valley at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Valley beat the Muskies, 3-1.
RYAN TIMMERMAN
sophia thomas
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas (middle) passes the ball through two Dubuque Hempstead defenders during the first half of the sides' Class 3A substate semifinals match at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Tuesday night. Muscatine won, 7-0.
DAVE CHESLING
sophia thomas
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas knocks the ball down out of the air during the Muskies' match against Pleasant Valley on Tuesday night in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Muscatine beat the MAC champs, 5-0.
DAVE CHESLING
sophia
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas dribbles up field during a match against Burlington at the Muscatine Invitational on Saturday at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.
RYAN TIMMERMAN
050322-qc-spt-bett musc gsoc025.JPG
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas shields the ball from Bettendorf's Jordan Martens during a MAC game earlier this season at TouVelle Stadium. Thomas was announced as the Muscatine YMCA Outstanding Senior Female Athlete of the Year on Thursday.
BOBBY METCALF
050322-qc-spt-bett musc gsoc019.JPG
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas gets a head on the ball against Bettendorf during a MAC game earlier this season at TouVelle Stadium.
BOBBY METCALF
050322-qc-spt-bett musc gsoc008.JPG
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas (1) celebrates after scoring a goal against Bettendorf during a MAC game Tuesday at TouVelle Stadium.
BOBBY METCALF
050322-qc-spt-bett musc gsoc012.JPG
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas tries to get past Bettendorf's Olivia Wiley (20) during a MAC game Tuesday at TouVelle Stadium.
BOBBY METCALF
050322-qc-spt-bett musc gsoc013.JPG
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas gets a head on the ball agianst Bettendorf during a MAC game Tuesday at TouVelle Stadium.
BOBBY METCALF
050322-qc-spt-bett musc gsoc023.JPG
The ball goes over the head of Muscatine's Sophia Thomas during a MAC game against Bettendorf Tuesday at TouVelle Stadium.
BOBBY METCALF
050322-qc-spt-bett musc gsoc002.JPG
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas goes up to head the ball over Bettendorf's Alma Gonzalez-Hayes during a MAC game Tuesday at TouVelle Stadium.
BOBBY METCALF
sophia thomas
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas dribbles (1) past Iowa City High defender Mya Witt (13) during the first half of Saturday's nonconference game at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. The Muskies beat the Little Hawks, 7-0.
DAVE CHESLING
060821-qc-spt-iowa-state-soccer-muscatine-013
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas (1) and West Des Moines Valley's Avery Galloway (21) battle for control of the ball during the Class 3A state quarterfinals in June.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052121-qc-spt-mus-pv-soccer-017
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas (1) and Pleasant Valley's Isabel Russmann (11) header the ball during their MAC matchup at the high school Friday, May 21, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052121-qc-spt-mus-pv-soccer-016
Pleasant Valley's Adelaide Wolfe (3) and Muscatine's Sophia Thomas (1) battle for control of the ball during their MAC matchup at the high school Friday, May 21, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052121-qc-spt-mus-pv-soccer-010
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas (1) and Pleasant Valley's Maya Hartz (20) battle for control of the ball during their MAC matchup at the high school Friday, May 21, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
052121-qc-spt-mus-pv-soccer-025
Pleasant Valley's Camryn Woods (25) and Muscatine's Sophia Thomas (1) collide attempting to header the ball during their MAC matchup at the high school Friday, May 21, 2021, in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
IMG_3485 copy.jpg
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas makes a pass across the field late in the first half of Tuesday's game against Central DeWitt in Muscatine.
Dave Chesling
IMG_4195 copy.jpg
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas makes a pass to the outside during the first half of a game against North Scott in Muscatine last season.
Dave Chesling
042021-qc-spt-musc-assum-soccer-001
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas (1) looks to pass during their game against Assumption at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
IMG_7947 copy.jpg
Muscatine's Sophia Thomas avoids a Davenport North defender during the first half of Tuesday's game at Muscatine.
Dave Chesling
PHOTOS: West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan
060119-state-soccer-west-liberty-01
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan goes down after being fouled by an Iowa City Regina player during Saturday's Class 1A state soccer game.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
galvan
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan, left, fends off a Western Christian defender Mason Kooi during the Class 1A boys state soccer semifinals match at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Friday. West Liberty lost in the semifinal round for the third straight time, falling to Western Christian, 3-0.
RYAN TIMMERMAN
galvan2
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan dribbles upfield during the Class 1A boys state soccer semifinals match at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines on Friday. West Liberty lost in the semifinal round for the third straight time, falling to Western Christian, 3-0.
RYAN TIMMERMAN
060122-qc-spt-westlib1.JPG
West Liberty teammates mob Jahsiah Galvan after Galvan's penalty kick goal gave the Comets a 3-2 win over Nevada in double overtime during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
BOBBY METCALF
West Liberty 4
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan unleashes a shot just in front of Nevada's Jackson Reid on Wednesday during first-half action of a Class 1A state tournament game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. Galvan had two goals in West Liberty's 3-2 win.
Jim Nelson, Waterloo Courier
West Liberty 8
Nevada's Drew Robinson and West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan both challenge for a loose ball during first-half action Wednesday of a Class 1A state soccer game at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Jim Nelson Regional Sports Editor
Western Christian 5
Western Christian freshman Aidan Ouwinga heads the ball away from West Liberty junior Jahsiah Galvan Thursday during the semifinal round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
West Liberty 6
West Liberty players celebrate after junior Jahsiah Galvan scores on the Western Christian goal Thursday during the semifinal round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
West Liberty 3
West Liberty junior Jahsiah Galvan takes a shot on the Western Christian goal during the semifinals of the 2021 Class 1A boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Galvan leads the Comets back to the state tournament with 28 goals.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Waterloo Courier
West Liberty 1
West Liberty junior Jahsiah Galvan takes a shot on the Western Christian goal and scores in the first half Thursday during the semifinal round of the boys state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Soccer Tue 7
West Liberty junior Jahsiah Galvan, left charges after the ball with St. Albert senior Connor Cerny during Tuesday afternoon's Class 1A state quarterfinal match at the Cownie Soccer Complex. The Comets advanced with a 2-1 victory.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Waterloo Courier
060419-state-soccer-west-liberty-01
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan (15) takes a shot on Sioux Center's goalie, Zeek Foltz (0), during the Class 1A state consolation game Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. Galvan scored the game's first goal as West Liberty fell 2-1 in double overtime to finish fourth.
KELLY WENZEL, WATERLOO COURIER
060119-state-soccer-west-liberty-05
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan fights against Regina's Max Peterson for control of the ball during Saturday's Class 1A state soccer game.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
053119-state-soccer-west-liberty-04
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan chases down the ball with North Polk's Luke Hammond not far behind during their Class 1A quarterfinal at the Iowa state tournament on Friday in Des Moines.
KELLY WENZEL, Waterloo Courier
053119-state-soccer-west-liberty-06
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan takes a shot on goal as North Polk's Luke Hammond tries to block during their Class 1A quarterfinal game at the Iowa state tournament on Friday in Des Moines.
KELLY WENZEL, Waterloo Courier
053119-state-soccer-west-liberty-02
West Liberty celebrates after Jahsiah Galvan (15) scored a goal against North Polk during the Class 1A state quarterfinal game Friday afternoon at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. West Liberty prevailed 4-2.
KELLY WENZEL, Waterloo Courier
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!