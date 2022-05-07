Back in black: Muskies return home to topple Burlington, avenge loss to Bett

After playing nothing but road games for the past month, the Class 3A No. 11 Muscatine High School girls soccer team was eager to be the home team again.

Playing at the Muscatine Soccer Complex for the first time since April 5, the Muskies not only dominated Burlington in the first game of the Muscatine Invitational but got some measure of revenge against a Bettendorf team that beat the Muskies on Tuesday. That game ended 6-5 in double overtime on a controversial last-second call that gave the 3A No. 10 Bulldogs the game-winning score on a penalty kick.

On Saturday, Muscatine beat Bettendorf, 2-1. The Bulldogs finished the day 1-1 by getting a 5-0 win over Burlington during the invite's middle session.

However, the Muskie loss is a Mississippi Athletic Conference defeat, whereas the weekend win was a non-conference affair.

“We’re excited about more home games,” senior midfielder Sophia Thomas said. “We’re back.”

Though the Muskies will return to the road for Monday and Tuesday games at Central DeWitt and Davenport North, the team rounds out the regular season with three straight homes games (3A No. 15 Dubuque Hempstead, 1A No. 1 Davenport Assumption and 3A No. 7 Pleasant Valley) before hosting Hempstead again on May 24 to open tournament play.

This time around, it was Muscatine that drew blood on a PK. That came when a Bulldog handball in front of the goal set up an Ashlyn McGinnis kick that fooled Bettendorf goalie Avery Franzman for the game's first score in the 24th minute. The score was the fourth goal of the season for the senior midfielder.

"We were lucky to have the opportunity to bounce back and play Bettendorf again," Muscatine head coach Edgar Arceo said. "Every time you play them, you know it's going to be exciting.

"The way the last meeting went left a bitter taste in our mouths. Our players made it clear what direction they wanted to go in after that, and we came out with a little different game plan and executed it, except for one misstep. It was a heart-breaking loss. But we came back and showed grit and showed attitude. I'm happy for them."

Franzman, a junior, made four saves in the loss.

“I think Avery is one of the best one-on-one goalies around,” senior Grace Bode said. “I feel like we did pretty good against her today. So anyone else that’s coming, we’re excited for.”

Muscatine (7-4, 3-1 MAC) scored another 12 minutes into the second half when junior Lanie Weikert lined up a free kick from about 25 yards out on the left wing.

Weikert’s shot hung in the air long enough to build some suspense, then curved perfectly into the far bottom corner of the net.

Though it went down as an expertly-placed kick, Weikert didn’t exactly have the play mapped out ahead of time.

“I don’t remember, honestly,” Weikert said. “But I knew that if it missed, (my teammates) would have been there.”

“I saw (Sophia in front of the goal raise her arms) and thought, ‘That has to be in,” senior forward Mya Jansen said.

The Bulldogs cut into the lead on a Carson Bohonek goal set up by Avery Horner, but the Muskies held Bett (10-3, 5-2 MAC) without another score over the final eight minutes to seal the victory.

Horner took over Tuesday’s game, going for a hat trick and an assist.

Aside from setting up Bohonek, the Muskies kept Bett’s senior Iowa State commit silent on Saturday.

Muscatine’s own Iowa State commit, Thomas, credited the back line for their effort against Horner. Specifically, the Muskies' senior center back, Bode.

“Grace was our MVP today,” Thomas said. “She shut down (Horner) today.”

The Muskies had more than enough offense against Burlington (9-4), ending the game at halftime via the 10-goal mercy rule, even with the tournament-style 35-minute halves.

So much so that starting goaltender Indi Stephens traded in her keeper jersey for the more traditional Muskie black and played forward.

Stephens, a senior, even recorded a goal on one shot attempt to put Muscatine up 10-0 minutes before the break. That came in addition to making three saves before leaving the net for sophomore Izzy Simpson.

Back in goal for the victorious finale, Stephens made three more saves.

“She said it was her first goal since her freshman year,” Weikert said.

“And she has a 100% shot percentage,” senior Wartburg commit Meredith Connor added.

The Muskies weren’t done after the Stephens score, though, as Alex Bitterman scored Muscatine’s 11th before half for good measure.

Leading up to that, the MHS had their way with the Grayhounds.

Also a Wartburg recruit, Jansen scored four goals. Weikert and freshman Hayden Kirchner had two each as well while Thomas added one. Kirchner, Bitterman, and Thomas also had assists, as did Connor.

Jansen now leads the team with 13 goals scored on the season.

“It was important for us to respond after the loss on Tuesday,” said Weikert. “We did, but we still have so much to work on.

“We’re not done.”

