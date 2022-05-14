Bode's PKs enough to slide MHS past IC Regina

In two one-on-one showdowns with the opposing goaltender, Muscatine High School’s Grant Bode came out on top each time to lead the Muskie boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over non-conference opponent Iowa City Regina.

It was a showdown of two ranked teams on Friday. Muscatine ranks 11th in Class 3A, while Regina is No. 11 in 1A.

Bode’s scores came on penalty kicks minutes before the first half was set to expire on Friday night at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

“At halftime, we talked about being aware of our circumstances,” Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. “We had the 2-0 lead, and we just wanted to control the game and maintain the clean sheet."

It was fitting that the Muskies had to rely on Bode and other seniors to make the big plays against Regina as Muscatine honored its strong class of players in their final years of eligibility.

“That’s what we wanted, and we were able to pull it off. (Senior night) is one of our biggest nights of the year. We just wanted to make sure it didn’t become a distraction. We do what we have to do. The boys deserve to be recognized for four years of playing.”

The first came in the 37th minute. It started with a strong run from sophomore Ty Cozad, who was brought down inside the Regina box.

The next came just over a minute later.

On the first, Bode’s kick went right down the middle as Regal keeper Andrew Wiese dove to his left only to watch it whiz by the same spot he had just been planted.

While some gamesmanship was at play, the senior Bode won the second head-to-head confrontation. Wiese, who otherwise played well defending Muskie shots and made seven saves, opted on the second PK to stay put in the middle of the goal.

Bode drove it past him to the exact spot Wiese dove on the first.

“On the first one, he played some mind games and hopped back and forth,” Bode said. “So I figured he was going to dive. It’s kind of a risky move going up the middle, but it worked out.

“With the second one, the right (corner) is my favorite spot. So I just went to my bread and butter.”

In the second half, Muscatine (13-3) rested on its strong midfield and back line to stifle the Regals (8-11).

There were plenty more scoring chances for the Muskies, who only allowed Regina six shots in protecting keeper Logan Wolf. The Muskie senior goalie only needed three saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Our center mids, Grant, Reece (Eberhard) and Nate (Larsen), as well as our center backs Miles (Melendez) and Drake (Gray), all do a lot of talking,” said senior captain Scout Schmelzer. “They move the ball quickly. That helps shape our game and keeps us composed. It keeps the pace up, especially through the middle, where our team runs through.”

The Muskies continue to grind out gritty wins. The squad is in the midst of an eight-game win streak that dates back to April 26.

Still undefeated in Mississippi Athletic Conference play at 8-0, Muscatine heads to Pleasant Valley on Monday with the league championship on the line as PV is the only other MAC team with an unbeaten conference mark.

“We’ve learned to be comfortable in close games,” Bode said. “We know that, at the end of the day, if we do everything we can and do the right things and work hard, we’ll come out on top more often than not.”

Monday is the last regular-season game for both Muscatine and PV. Both teams reside 3A Substate 6 and could meet again with a spot at the state tournament on the line.

Before then, Muscatine will take on the winner of Davenport West and Bettendorf. Those two teams play each other on Monday in the regular-season finale. And will go against each other again on the 19th to open postseason play.

“We’re going to -play tough and physical,” said Varela. “Soccer is meant to be physical. Unfortunately, some people don’t see it that way. But it is a physical sport. You’re meant to go after the ball.

“The boys did really well today.”

Muscatine 2, Iowa City Regina 0

Halftime — Muscatine 2, Regina 0. Goals — MUS Grant Bode (unassisted); MUS Grant Bode (unassisted). Shots — MUS 11; IC Regina 6. Saves — MUS (Logan Wolf 2); IC Regina (Andrew Wiese 7. Corners — MUS 2; IC Regina 1. Offsides — MUS 1; IC Regina 0. Fouls — MUS 15; IC Regina 9. Cards — yellow (MUS Miles Melendez)

Records: Muscatine 13-3; IC Regina 8-11

