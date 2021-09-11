Destination, victory: Orion tops Abingdon-Avon 7-3

Orion jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 7-3 win over Abingdon-Avon in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 11.

The first half gave Orion a 5-1 lead over Abingdon-Avon.

It were a nail-biter in the final half when the Chargers and the Tornadoes both had the scoreboard blinking in a 7-3 knot.

