Geneseo blanks Mahomet-Seymour in shutout performance 3-0

No need for worry, Geneseo's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Mahomet-Seymour in Illinois boys soccer on September 3.
Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half.
Recently on August 27 , Geneseo squared up on Morris in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
