Geneseo shuts off the power on Dixon 5-1

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Geneseo's performance in a 5-1 destruction of Dixon during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on October 6, Dixon faced off against East Moline United Township and Geneseo took on Rock Island on October 11 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap
