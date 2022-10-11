Halt: Moline refuses to yield to Sterling 6-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Moline shutout Sterling 6-0 at Sterling High on October 11 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Recently on October 6, Moline squared off with Dunlap in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.