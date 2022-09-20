 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline flexes defensive muscle to keep Rock Island Alleman off the scoreboard 6-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Moline followed in snuffing Rock Island Alleman's offense 6-0 in Illinois boys soccer action on September 20.

In recent action on September 13, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Moline took on Rock Island on September 13 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

