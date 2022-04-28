Christy's golden goal gives MHS a 1-0 win over Central

Owen Christy saw a golden opportunity and turned it into a golden goal for the Class 3A No. 14 Muscatine High School boys soccer team.

On Thursday night, Christy scored the only goal in the Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against Davenport Central at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

It came with 20 seconds remaining in the 10-minute overtime session after the sides went scoreless up until that point.

Muscatine held a distinct advantage early on in possession time, but momentum swung back and forth several times throughout the contest before Christy gave MHS the 1-0 victory.

Leading up the score, Muscatine's Parker Green put a shot at the Central goal that was deflected by Central keeper Jackson Jeys only to ricochet to Christy in perfect position with a nobody in between him and the net.

“I saw (Parker) was going to take a shot,” said the sophomore Christy. “And I knew if (the shot) was on frame, the goalie would block it, and I could put it in.”

For Muscatine, it was something of a redemptive win.

“I think we were motivated by the fact that we lost to (Central) last year,” said Christy. “We knew that this game needed to be put away somehow.”

“This was a huge win for us,” Muscatine senior goaltender Logan Wolf said. “Losing to (Central) last year kind of sent us on a losing streak. So winning this game was a big deal for us.”

Central held as much momentum as it had all game until Green’s shot. The Blue Devils had taken five shots to MHS’ zero in the overtime session until then.

As time wound down, Central frantically looked to score a last-minute goal, only to have a Muscatine counterattack lead to Christy's second goal of the season.

“We’re happy with the outcome,” MHS head coach Jose Varela said. “We felt that we had most of the possession and had control of the game. But (Central) is a really good team. You don’t want to let down because when you do, bad things happen.

“This was an entire team effort. The kids played well from back to front. We brought Owen in there at the end, knowing he had fresh legs, and he worked it. He was in the right place at the right time.”

Muscatine (7-3, 6-0 MAC) held possession by a definitive advantage early, but the Blue Devils managed to even that out before the sides went into the halftime intermission scoreless.

Both sides’ back line and goaltenders were superb.

Most of Muscatine’s best chances in regulation were stifled by defenders before Jeys had to make a play on the ball.

Same for the Muskie defense, though Central’s Nate Hummel and Cortez Brown each put a shot off the post. Hummel’s would have been a score had Wolf not got an outstretched hand on it to nudge the ball just enough to steer it clear of the net.

Senior Grant Bode stood tall in the middle of a Muskie wall to stifle a Central (5-4, 2-4 MAC) free kick just outside the box in the 38th minute.

“I was just doing my job back there,” the Muskie goalie said. “We were missing one of our center backs (Drake Gray) tonight, and Jackson Othmer did a great job stepping up and filling in. I have to give credit to my defense. They did great and made my job a lot easier.

“We take a lot of pride in (our versatility). We have a lot of guys that can play different positions. It’s nice to have. When people are missing, it helps to be able to fill in those spots.”

Wolf made 10 saves for the game while Central’s Jeys made nine.

For the Muskies, the win was a battle of attrition, as most of the game’s action took place around midfield.

“Drake wasn’t available, so we had to cover for him,” Varela said. “That meant moving some players around, but they played a heck of a game. Logan made some plays. A couple of shots hit the post, but other than that, we kept it pretty comfortable for him. That’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to limit (Central’s) space and timing with the ball. We knew Hummel had a lot of goals this season (14), and we didn’t want to give him any room to operate, which worked out for us.”

The teams combined for only three corner kicks all contest (MHS had two).

After losing to non-conference 10th-ranked (3A) Iowa City West, 5-2, the Muskies have rattled off two straight 1-0 MAC victories, the first coming Tuesday against 1A No. 15 Assumption.

“After suffering that loss (to IC West), we just needed to put our heads down and focus,” Christy said. “It feels great that we can put almost anyone anywhere, and they’ll (perform) for us.”

Muscatine’s next game is Tuesday at 1A fourth-ranked West Liberty in a non-conference make-up game initially slated as the season opener. The Comets (6-1) lost for the first time of the season Thursday night, dropping a 2-1 affair to Iowa City Regina.

On the other side of that, Muscatine has a home MAC contest against 3A ninth-ranked Bettendorf (10-2, 5-1 MAC).

“This win gives us a lot of confidence, but we have some tough games coming up,” said Wolf. “We’ll start preparing for those and just keep doing what we’re doing.”

Muscatine 1, Davenport Central 0 (OT)

Halftime -- Muscatine 0, Davenport Central 0. Goals -- MUS Owen Christy (unassisted) 90th minute. Shots -- MUS 13; DC 15. Saves -- MUS (Logan Wolf) 10; DC (Jackson Jeys) 9. Offsides -- MUS 1; DC 1. Fouls -- MUS 15; DC 11. Corners -- MUS 2; DC 1. Records -- MUS 7-3, 6-0 MAC; DC 5-4, 2-4 MAC.

JV: Muscatine 3, Davenport Central 1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.