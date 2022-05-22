Family ties: MHS soccer clubs head into playoffs with sibling connections

While many athletic teams talk about creating a family-style culture, few can walk the walk like the Muscatine High School soccer teams.

Between the boys and girls teams, junior varsity and varsity, you’d be likely to see a lot of the same faces around the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

With nine sets of siblings between the squads, a hectic season for many Muskie families is heading toward a climax. The boys varsity set to start their journey in the Class 3A playoffs on Monday, while the girls’ postseason begins Tuesday.

The 11th-ranked boys team (13-4) hosts Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Bettendorf while the 10th-ranked girls (11-5) drew Dubuque Hempstead. Both games are in Muscatine and are second-round games, as each received a first-round bye.

The Bode family has two girls that play (senior Grace and sophomore Anna) and one on the boys club (senior Grant).

“It’s been exciting,” Grace Bode said. “But there’s been a lot of trash talk in the household about who’s doing better. But it’s great for all of us that both teams are having success and having fun, especially with this being senior year.”

“It’s fun to talk a little smack once in a while,” said Grant Bode. “With us, that happens a lot, but it’s all in good fun.”

And there are the Schmelzer twins (Scout and Jaide, both seniors).

“It’s fun getting to watch and be involved with both sides,” Scout Schmelzer said. “You get to play with your own team and then go watch your sibling and their team.”

The Othmer squad has one sibling in each program in sophomore Jackson and freshman Leah, who has only further complicated things for mom and dad by seeing time on both the JV and varsity girls teams this season. The same goes for freshman Tatiana Lopez while older brother Orlando is a mainstay on the varsity as a junior.

As far as trying to make it to games? The Othmers don’t try to over-think it when there are conflicts in the schedule.

“We don’t have any complicated system of deciding who goes to what game and where,” said Gina Othmer, mother of Jackson of Leah. “We honestly take it day by day. Maybe a couple of days at a time.

“We love watching them play and do what they love. We are lucky. We have help with family in town and family friends who love our kids like their own. We both can’t be at everything, and that’s OK. We hear about it afterward, in their own words and from friends and teammates."

Sophomore Evan Franke is the backup goaltender on the boys team to starter Logan Wolf and JV starter. His sister, senior Ally, was a regular starter as a defender until injuries thrust her into the starting goalie spot, adding another odd color uniform to the wash.

While junior Elijah Leza lines up for the varsity boys, younger sister Leilani Leza hasn’t gotten the call up to the girls varsity squad as a freshman.

However, Leilani was joined by Suhailey Romo and Brooklyn McGinnis in helping the girls JV finish the season with no losses and one tie in 11 games this season. The JV boys rosters Jonathon and Jovani Romo.

The McGinnis family got to stick around for JV and varsity to watch senior Ashlyn.

With the Muskie girls forced to reshuffle their lineup and evolve throughout the season, Ashlyn McGinnis has seen an increased amount of time next to sophomore Hannah Jansen in the midfield. Hannah’s older sister, senior forward Mya, currently leads the team in goals scored (19) and assists (12).

Though it may create a degree of chaos for those involved, nobody around the Muscatine Soccer Complex is rooting for it to stop.

“It’s been a fun bunch of years,” Gina Othmer said. “They love playing and have made some great friendships and have learned some great lessons. I have heard we will miss it someday. The busy craziness. Seems like a long way off yet.”

