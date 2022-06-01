Galvan's overtime PK sends Comets into state semifinal

DES MOINES — As he lined up to take what proved to be the game-winning penalty kick in the 91st minute, Jahsiah Galvan was too caught up in the task at hand to feel the weight of the West Liberty High School boys soccer team's season on him.

With a mighty blast down the middle that left a diving goaltender no chance, the senior’s one-on-one kick handed the Comets a 3-2 double-overtime victory Wednesday over the Nevada Cubs in Wednesday's Class 1A boys state soccer quarterfinals.

“We work on PKs every day at the end of practice,” the all-state Galvan said of his 30th goal of the season. “At that point, it was just muscle memory. I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I (drew the penalty). It was just the matter of hitting it firm and off the ground and hope the keeper couldn’t get a hand on it.”

After 80 minutes of regulation and 10-minute overtime period left the teams knotted at two, Galvan wasted no time in the second overtime. He made a strong run down the right sideline and looped into the box that drew a Nevada foul less than 30 seconds into the last 10-minute session before PKs would have settled the contest.

“(Galvan) is our go-to on PKs,” said West Liberty head coach Walton Ponce, who is into the state semifinals for the third time in three seasons at the helm. “We knew he was going to bury that for us.”

On Friday, fourth-seeded West Liberty (14-3) will play top-seeded Western Christian at noon in the semifinals. Western Christian (16-1) beat Burlington Notre Dame 1-0 to advance.

It was a back-and-forth affair that saw Nevada fall behind but deliver two equalizers at the Cownie Soccer Park.

Despite allowing a pair of Nevada scores, West Liberty keeper Ruben Meraz was terrific making 14 saves. Nevada (15-7) put several shots on goal in the game's opening minutes, only to be stifled by the junior goalie.

“He kept us in the game,” Ponce said of his keeper. “We’re fortunate to have him.”

Meraz and the Comet defense kept the game scoreless until Galvan finally broke through with the game’s first score in the 19th minute.

Hernandez, a junior midfielder, had a direct hand in setting up West Liberty’s first two goals. He placed a throw-in where only Galvan could get it. And with a defender draped all over him, Galvan took a long dribble and dove past the defender to put a high, blooping shot over Nevada goalie Owen Freeman to give the Comets the 1-0 advantage.

“Diego gave me a great ball in,” Galvan said. “I just tried to get a touch on it to cross it, but it ended up going in — all credit to my teammates and coaches.

“It’s been about coming in and everyone doing their jobs. It’s not just the starting 11. It’s about confidence coming from the whole team.”

After the Cubs pulled even, Hernandez faked a pass at midfield to freeze a Nevada defender and buy himself time to put a pass in front of a sprinting Joshua Zeman.

Zeman, a junior, made good enough contact in the little time he had to slide around a Nevada defender and Freeman, who came out of the net to try and deflect the pass, to roll a dribbler into the net.

“(Nevada) was playing with their center backs really wide,” Zeman said. “So I knew if I could make a diagonal run right into that center, I could get some sort touch on the ball. All I needed was someone to play it into that space. Diego and I made eye contact, I knew it was coming, and I made the run. I saw the goalie come out and knew if I got a foot on it, it was going in.

“That’s what we have as a team. It’s hard to do, but we’ve built that chemistry.”

Both of the Cubs’ scores came on set pieces.

The first came in the 34th minute when towering defender Carson Rhodes used his tall, broad frame to block off the defense in front of the net and finish a Sam Betting free kick from midfield.

That left the sides with a 1-1 halftime score. Both teams took 10 shots in the opening 40 minutes. After halftime, Nevada would take nine more shots while the Comets made the most of their five.

The second came when a West Liberty foul inside the zone was called to set up a Drew Robinson penalty kick in the 75th minute to get Nevada even at two.

Like they did before, the Comets had an answer to finish off a resilient win.

“We lost the lead twice,” Ponce said. “(Nevada) had a couple of guys that put pressure on us and our back line. But at this point, it’s about moving on. We’re in the final four.

“We’ve got big goals for this tournament, and this is step one."

