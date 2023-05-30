Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — Juan Mateo didn't sugarcoat it.

The West Liberty High School senior can't seem to figure out why the Comets are unable to dethrone Iowa City Regina in boys soccer.

Since 2012, the Regals are 13-0 against their River Valley Conference rivals.

"Very annoying," Mateo said. "This was our time to do it. I'm starting to think it is a curse. Their tactics are good, their marking is good. They're a good team, but we know we can beat them."

The curse will continue at least one more season.

Two first-half goals in the span of three minutes from junior Jack Hoover helped sixth-seeded Iowa City Regina clip third-seeded West Liberty, 2-1, in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at the Cownie Soccer Complex.

For the first time in four consecutive state quarterfinal appearances, the Comets will not reach the semifinals. They last went one-and-done in 2016 against Dyersville Beckman.

"I told the guys, even though we didn't win today, we didn't fail either," senior midfielder and captain Diego Hernandez said. "This is the start of what is to come."

It was a somber scene on the Comets' side of Field 7, where the community of West Liberty embraced a team that has been ranked inside the top-five most of the year by the IHSSCA.

All six seniors, ones who have been with coach Walton Ponce since they entered high school, depart as the only group to reach the state tournament more than twice.

The only year they didn't?

The canceled COVID-19 season of 2020.

"Just getting to here in 1A when it is a full of a lot of private schools where they're able to get a lot of kids from different communities," Ponce said. "We have to work extra hard. They've set the tone and hopefully we can continue to build on all the work they've done."

The most prolific goal-scoring team in 1A was held to eight total shots and seven of them on goal against Regina. Mateo was marked all match long and didn't get many one-on-one chances.

When he did, he converted.

After the Regals were called for a handball, Mateo got a free kick on his left foot, went by his defender and sliced the ball into the bottom right corner of the net in the 11th minute to give West Liberty an early cushion.

"First 15 minutes, give it your all," Mateo said. "I couldn't believe I scored first. We set the tone."

Hoover scored in the 19th minute to square the match at 1-all. Then, he won a battle on the left side of the field, torching his shot past Comet goalie Ruben Meraz in the 22nd minute.

That was all the Regals would need.

"We thought today, a regulation size field, we were going to be able to open them up," Ponce said. "Regina was consistent with their attack. Defensively, we did a great job other than those moments.

"At the end of the day, you got to score goals to win."

It was a back-and-forth tussle when Regina and West Liberty met on April 28 in Iowa City. The Regals won the regular season meeting, 1-0, and sent eight-to-nine back in the second half.

Yet, West Liberty still had chances on Tuesday.

Mateo saw Javier Andrade open near the 18-yard box and booted it to the him on a corner kick in the 50th minute. The sophomore kicked it out of the air toward the far post and it sailed just wide.

"There were some plays there that we could have (finished)," Mateo said. "When I saw it go across, it was one foot off."

Josh Zeman got into a breakaway two minutes later and couldn't get another touch to slide it past Regina's Dylan Vittetoe. Mateo was fouled outside the box in the 69th minute and ruled offsides on a touch in the 75th minute.

Andrade got a yellow card in the 72nd minute and Regina was able to melt the clock from there and advance to a 1 p.m. semifinal match against Western Christian on Thursday.

"We're just falling a little bit short to where our ultimate goal is at," Ponce said.

The last three seasons have put West Liberty on the map in 1A. It has lost 10 times and been to the semifinals twice. It remains in the hunt for an elusive state finals appearance.

Even with the graduation of three defenders, the leading-scorer in the classification in Mateo, plus a midfielder and another forward, the Comets don't plan on taking a step back.

The forte always is reload, not rebuild.

"These guys have what it takes to come forever," Hernandez said. "I've seen from third grade on, they look up to us. They want to work and I know they're going to be here one day."

Photos: West Liberty falls to Iowa City Regina, 2-1, in IHSAA boys soccer quarterfinal