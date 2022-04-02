Jansen, Weikert lead No. 8 Muskies to 7-0 season-opening win

While the Saturday morning rain subsided just in time for the Muscatine High School girls soccer team's non-conference match against the Iowa City High Little Hawks, the Muskies poured it on in the opening minutes to stroll to a season-opening victory.

The Muskies scored three times within the first 10 minutes of the game at the Muscatine Soccer Complex en route to a 7-0 throttling of City High.

Muscatine created scoring opportunities on nearly every possession where Lanie Weikert got in position on the wing for a cross.

"That's something we've been working on in practice," Muscatine first-year head coach Edgar Arceo said. "Getting wide, getting everyone involved and then finding a way to get the ball back into the middle and finish those opportunities with two or three options in the box."

Weikert, a junior forward, ended with two goals and two assists for the game, including Muscatine's first goal in the fourth minute and an assist to senior Meredith Connor to put the Muskies up 3-0 in the ninth minute.

"I always look for someone at the top of the box," Weikert said. "Just trying to get in contact with someone. I think that's something we struggled with last year, trying to get numbers in the box to finish."

Muscatine's original season-opener was scheduled for Thursday at Mississippi Athletic Conference adversary Central DeWitt, but was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Monday.

In Friday's initial state rankings, the Muskies slotted in at No. 8 in Class 3A. After playing the Sabers to start the week, MHS is back in MAC play for a home contest against Clinton on Tuesday before hitting the road for a non-conference tilt against No. 7 Waukee Northwest.

West Des Moines Valley, last season's 3A state champion and club responsible for knocking Muscatine out in the state quarterfinals, holds the top spot in 3A.

After Weikert got the scoring started off an assist from senior Mya Jansen, Jansen scored the next minute when she found space after winning possession just outside the City High goaltender box following a Muscatine midfield free kick.

"We were getting good passes, finding each other's feet and getting good finishes," Jansen said. "It's a relief to get the season going. Now we just need to keep flowing.

"I was so excited for the game. We finally got to play again and show what we've been doing in practice."

Jansen, a Wartburg recruit along with teammate Connor, assisted on both of Weikert's goals. The second came in the 21st minute when the senior's through ball squeezed through the defense to find the junior forward in space.

In the 58th minute, Jansen was fouled in the box and converted a penalty kick to put the Muskies up 6-0.

Six minutes later, Connor would take one of the Muskies' five corner kicks and set up senior Iowa State commit Sophia Thomas for the seventh — and final — score.

Muscatine (1-0) took a 5-0 advantage after senior midfielder Ashlyn McGinnis found the back of the net in the 26th minute, at which point Muscatine drifted into lead-protection mode.

"Ashlyn had a good finish," said Weikert, who assisted the McGinnis goal. "We were looking to find someone rather than taking it ourselves. That will come with some adversity, blocks and whatnot ... (but) it's not about who scores for us, we're focused on how we play and keeping our composure."

Seniors Grace Bode and Ally Franke led the MHS back line, which did its job in keeping a clean sheet and kept most of the action on the Muskies' offensive side of the field.

"The message in the second half was to possess, stretch the (City High) defense out and make them work," Arceo said. "We were hoping they would boot and chase a little bit.

"We settled back down and found our groove."

Muskie keeper Indiana Stephens made five saves. The senior also took away a couple of other City High scoring opportunities by stifling some Little Hawk passes in and around the box.

City High (0-1) keeper Sara Cassady faced 16 Muscatine shots, of which 11 were put on goal.

"Knowing what type of offense (Muscatine) had last year in making it to state, we just wanted to try and re-ignite that against a good, talented City High team," Arceo said. "(City High) has some good players, so I'm not too interested in the final score. We just wanted to get a game in against some extremely good athletes.

"We accomplished that today."

Muscatine 7, Iowa City High 0

Halftime -- Muscatine 5, IC High 0. Goals -- MUS Lanie Weiker (Mya Jansen assist) 4th minute; MUS Jansen (unassisted) 5th minute; MUS Meredith Connor (Weikert assist) 9th minute; MUS Weikert (Jansen assist) 21st minute; MUS Ashlyn McGinnis (Weikert assist) 26th minute; MUS Jansen (unassisted) 58th minute; MUS Sophia Thomas (Connor assist) 64th minute. Shots -- Muscatine 16; IC High 7. Shots on goal -- Muscatine 11; IC High 5. Saves -- Muscatine 5 (Indiana Stephens); IC High 4 (Sara Cassady). Corners -- Muscatine 5, IC High 2. Fouls -- Muscatine 10; IC High 9. Offsides -- Muscatine 1; IC High 1.

Records -- Muscatine 1-0; IC High 0-1

