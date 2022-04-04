Muscatine 'all smiles' after 8-0 win over Central DeWitt

With the Muscatine High School boys soccer team already up 2-0, Jonathon Joseph saw to it that the Muskie lead would double before halftime.

Joseph did so with consecutive goals coming around eight minutes apart midway through the first half. Muscatine would go on to score four more times in the second half to throttle Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Central DeWitt, 8-0, at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Monday night.

The junior's second score came when a through ball by senior Grant Bode put Joseph in space with a full head of steam going toward the Saber goal.

Though he's not complaining about the outcome, Joseph was eyeing slightly more.

"I was going for the hat trick," he said. "But this was good. We're happy with this result. I wanted three, but it was exciting (to score two in a row).

"I'm excited for the rest of the season. Everybody is playing with confidence, laughing, all of that stuff. It's all smiles at this point, and I'd like to keep it all smiles."

Muscatine scored in a variety of ways.

"We moved the ball well," said Muscatine head coach Jose Varela. "Everything was clicking tonight, the passing, the shooting. The kids did a good job talking. I was pleased with the movement of the ball. It was really nice and clean."

Twice senior midfielder Miles Melendez set up goals on corner kicks. In the fourth minute, the first opened the game's scoring to set up sophomore Jackson Othmer while the second ended in a score by junior Drake Gray to make 7-0.

Melendez also scored a goal of his own. He gave the Muskies their sixth on a penalty kick after senior Brian Pineda was fouled inside the box.

A minute after the Othmer blasted the header into the net, the Muskies (2-1) again forced the action deep into the Central DeWitt (0-2) zone. That led to a Ty Cozad goal, his second of the season.

The ball rattled around in front of the Saber box sending keeper Brody Proctor in one direction before the ball sprung free in front of Cozad, who laced a whistler into the back of the net.

"I think (Grant) Bode went for it and whiffed on it," Cozad said. "But after that, I was like 'Oh boy, it's right there,' and I just ran up on it and got it. I've struggled with not running up on missed shots and rebound opportunities. It felt good to get that one.

"We have the speed. It's just about getting our passing down and getting the defense out of position. It feels great to have teammates who can set you up. There isn't a better feeling. We feel like this is our year."

It was a busy weekend for all the Muskies, but none more than Cozad. After winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.33 and competing in other events at the Spartan Invitational track and field meet Friday night, he scored the Muskies' first goal of the season Saturday morning as Muscatine split a pair of games during an invitational at Iowa City West.

"It's been hard, for sure," he said. "But it feels great to be a dual-sport athlete and come out here with your friends to compete every day with them."

"We're 1-0 in the MAC and 2-1 now overall," Varela said. "We're happy with that. It's always about keeping it under control. Never get too high after a win or too low after a loss. The idea is to keep getting better until the end of May and go from there."

Proctor made close to two dozen saves while being put under duress for virtually the entire game as the Muskies shot over 30 times.

Muscatine's first goal of the second half came on a Parker Green rebound six minutes after the start of the half as the Muskies started the second half much like the first, peppering Proctor with shots.

Muskie goalie Logan Wolf made a save in the first half before giving way to backup Evan Franke after halftime as the duo combined for the clean sheet.

Wolf traded in his keeper uniform and finished the game at forward. The senior put three shots on goal but couldn't get one past Proctor, much to the chagrin of the MHS student section.

Sophomore Owen Christy did get a goal, though. He connected on a pass by senior Nate Larsen for the game's final score.

Muscatine is back in MAC play on Thursday with a road game against Clinton at 6:30 p.m.

"We played two tough teams this weekend (beating Iowa City High and losing to Ankeny Centennial), and we were down to one guy off the bench," Varela said. "So it was tough. We've played a lot of soccer in the last 72 hours.

"But this was good. The boys played up to their level. That was the biggest thing, just making sure we didn't drop off our level of play."

Muscatine 8, Central DeWitt 0

Halftime -- Muscatine 4, Central DeWitt 0. Goals -- MUS Jackson Othmer (Miles Melendez assist) 4th minute; MUS Ty Cozad (Parker Green assist) 5th minute; MUS Jonathon Joseph (unassisted) 16th minute; MUS Joseph (Grant Bode assist) 21st minute; MUS Green (unassisted) 46th minute; MUS Melendez (unassisted) 61st minute; MUS Drake Gray (Melendez assist) 58th minute; MUS Owen Christy (Nate Larsen assist) 70th minute. Shots -- Muscatine 32; CD 3. Corners -- Muscatine 12; CD 1. Fouls -- MUS 6, CD 3. Saves -- MUS 1 (Logan Wolf); CD 22 (Brody Proctor).

Records -- Muscatine 2-1, 1-0 MAC; Central DeWitt 0-2, 0-1 MAC

