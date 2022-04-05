Muscatine finds groove, beats Clinton 10-0

On Tuesday, the Clinton River Queens found out that the Muscatine High School girls soccer team can hit opponents in waves.

Although the Muskies got a couple of quick scores, a little bit of lull in the first half kept the River Queens alive, Although Clinton proved to be overmatched at the Muscatine Soccer Complex, falling by a 10-0 final in the 65th minute.

Thanks to some schedule re-shuffling with early season postponements, the home win marks the last time the Class 3A eighth-ranked Muskies will be playing on their home field until hosting a Saturday invitational on May 7.

Muscatine has six playing dates lined up until then. That starts Thursday with a trip to Waukee to visit No. 7 Waukee Northwest and includes multiple games during a Burlington invite and a date with No. 9 Bettendorf on May 3.

Previously, Northwest got the better of Pleasant Valley. PV sits at 2-2 with a loss to top-ranked West Des Moines Valley. The third-ranked Spartans, however, did beat 1A No. 1 Assumption 2-0 on Tuesday evening in a showdown of MAC powerhouses.

Muscatine had several shots sail wide, high or otherwise deflected by the Clinton defense and keeper Livia Watters, who made 15 saves despite the lopsided outcome.

The River Queens had very little possession time on their offensive side of midfield, which put Watters’ back against the wall for virtually the entire contest.

“We’re glad we got the game in,” Muskie head coach Edgar Arceo said. “There were some question marks coming into the game with the weather. These cancellations set up back as far as game-planning. That gets us out of our routine a little bit, but the biggest thing we wanted to get out of this game was to possess the ball and try not to be so direct, where we just try to overpower the opponent because we’re not going to be able to do that as the season goes along.

“The second half was better. Everything was quicker and faster, and we got to rotate players. We had 22 players get in.”

With an 18-minute gap between goals after the Muskies took a 2-0 lead, Muscatine coach Edgar Arceo brought in a bench unit that provided a spark. Among the Muskies in that unit were freshmen Hayden Kirchner, Leah Othmer and Alex Bitterman, along with sophomore Hannah Jansen to provide a spark up front and sophomore Anna Bode on the back end.

“That’s the theme of our team a little bit,” Arceo said. “We have a very talented roster. We can’t start 22 players. They understand that. They’re starting to get it, and we keep telling them it’s a long season. Different games are going to call for different situations.”

Othmer ended the game with a goal from the right wing at the top of the box. The Muskies’ second-to-last goal came from junior Alivea Vigil, another Muscatine non-starter, five minutes before the Othmer game-ender.

The Muskies got on the board in the fifth minute when senior midfielder Meredith Connor found Lanie Weikert on the right wing for a shot that crossed the body of Watters and found the back of the net.

As the Muskies tried several options to get points on the board, senior Grace Bode asserted herself from the back line to get the Muskie offense started.

“I thought it was important for us to start strong, play to our ability and take care of what we can,” the senior defender said. “That includes a quick pace and tempo, a lot of intensity, and possession.

“We started pretty strong but kind of died out a little bit there. We talked about it and knew that we wanted to pick it. We tried to do that, especially in the second half.”

Weikert, a junior forward, then assisted on a Grace Bode goal on a give-and-go that started with a Bode pass to Weikert at midfield and ended with Bode taking a pass at the top of the box for the score.

Muscatine (2-0, 1-0 MAC) really flourished during the 15 minutes on either side of halftime.

Before Vigil scored to put Muscatine up 9-0, Mya Jansen netted her second goal. The senior forward has four scores through two games to lead Muscatine.

Senior Sophia Thomas scored twice in a row four minutes apart. The second gave Muscatine its fifth goal in the 34th minute as Clinton (0-3, 0-2 MAC) faced a five-goal deficit at the intermission.

“I don’t think we played our best game,” Thomas said. “The ball was slippery with the weather and rain, but that’s no excuse. We just need to start working together more in the middle and get our passes down, and hopefully, something will go. It’s just our second game. We can play better and more together, though.”

Perla Rios also tallied a Muscatine goal in the heart of the Muskie hot streak. The senior midfielder found the back of the net in the 55th minute to give Muscatine a commanding 7-0 lead.

“We have a very versatile team, and we love that,” Grace Bode said. “Even if all of us haven’t played together before, we’re figuring it out. It’s just the matter of finding out who fits where to make us our best.”



Muscatine 10, Clinton 0

Halftime 5, Clinton 0. Goals -- MUS Lanie Weikert (Meredith Connor assist) 5th minute; MUS Grace Bode (Weikert assist) 10th minute; MUS Mya Jansen (unassisted) 28th minute; MUS Sophia Thomas (Connor assist) 30th minute; MUS Thomas (unassisted) 34 minute; MUS Ashlyn McGinnis (unassisted) 52nd minute; MUS Perla Rios (McGinnis assist) 55th minute; MUS Jansen (unassisted) 56th minute; MUS Alivea Vigil (unassisted) 60th minute; MUS Leah Othmer (McGinnis assist) 65th minute. Shots -- Muscatine 37, Clinton 2. Shots on goal -- Muscatine 25, Clinton 1. Saves -- Muscatine 1 (Indiana Stephens, Izzy Simpson); Clinton 15 (Livia Watters). Corners -- Muscatine 11; Clinton 0. Fouls -- Muscatine 4, Clinton 3. Offsides -- Muscatine 2, Clinton 2.

Records -- Muscatine 2-0, 1-0 MAC; Clinton 0-3, 0-2 MAC

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.