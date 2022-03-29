Muscatine girls soccer back for more after state run

In capturing the program’s first Class 3A state tournament berth since 2007, the Muscatine High School girls soccer team went from an upstart, largely unproven squad to a targeted team.

But the Muskies don't seem to mind.

“Our biggest goal is to make it back to state,” said midfielder Sophia Thomas, an Iowa State recruit who returns after being named first team all-state as a junior. “We felt like nobody knew us last year but then we went to state and everybody was like,' Who's this Muscatine team?'"

The 2022 campaign starts Thursday at Central DeWitt at 6:30 p.m., with the first home game coming Saturday at 11:30 a.m. against non-conference opponent Iowa City High.

“Coming in, I know their expectations,” new head coach Edgar Arceo said. “I want to help them accomplish their goals and put them in situations to be as successful as possible.

“We’re lucky to be in a spot with some very talented underclassmen coming up along with what’s coming back … We didn’t take it easy on ourselves with our scheduling, either.”

What’s back? Try all but three of the 97 goals scored and 57 of 67 assists tallied in ‘21.

Muscatine (15-4) finished 7-2 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, tied with Assumption for third place and a game behind co-champs Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf.

MHS lost to Assumption and PV, but beat Bettendorf twice (once in non-conference play). This season, both Assumption and PV are home games. PV will close the regular season on May 17 at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. Minus Bettendorf, the three schools all went to state last June and North Scott gave the competitive MAC a fourth.

During last season’s march, Thomas, Grace Bode and Meredith Connor re-established themselves among the best of their peers around the MAC and in 3A after they all played extensively as freshmen in ‘19 and went 8-5.

Despite the relatively humble start, that trio has accomplished a lot despite not only losing their sophomore campaign to the COVID-19 pandemic but playing under three different head coaches in the two seasons contested.

Arceo assumes coaching duties of his alma mater after a decorated athletic career at MHS that led to a spot on the Iowa State football roster as a kicker.

"He's brought a high level of intensity to practice every day," said Bode, who made the 3A all-state defensive unit last season. "And he's knowledgeable. It's been good to have him here teaching all of us."

Connor, a second-team all-MAC pick, scored twice against Linn-Mar in the 4-1 regional final before getting knocked out midway through the state quarterfinal loss to West Des Moines Valley with an ankle injury.

“We’ve come back this year and really pushed each other,” she said. “We have big goals this season together and want to not just get back to where we were, but to win state … It bummed me out that I didn’t really get the same state experience, but it just makes me work harder this year.”

As two of the squad’s primary ball-handlers in ‘21 in the midfield, Connor and Thomas formed a yin-yang dynamic that meshed perfectly.

Connor can win possession and score from anywhere. She plays with aggression — as if blasting punk-rock through earbuds while playing.

The game can’t move fast enough when Connor has control of the ball. The Wartburg commit went for 19 goals and 13 assists as a junior, which led the team in total scoring.

In contrast, Thomas never lets the game get ahead of her and plays with a degree of composure that might suggest she’s listening to jazz.

The trio — along with midfielders Ashlyn McGinnis and Perla Rios, who also saw time as freshman in '19 — played a big part in the Muskies’ state run. But the emergence of first-year varsity players took the squad to the next level.

Mya Jansen and Lanie Weikert made an impact early and throughout last season. During the Muskies' 4-0 start, the duo combined for 10 of the 26 goals MHS scored over that span against only one allowed.

“It’s a big advantage for us to bring most of our team back,” said Jansen, who garnered a first-team all-MAC as well as all-state nod at forward and led the Muskies in goals scored with 20 as a junior. “We have really good chemistry going that goes back to last year.”

“We’re a super close team,” Thomas said. “And that’s even building more into this year.”

Juniors Gabby Lingle and Kailtyn Holmes as well as sophomore Hannah Jansen return in the midfield. Holmes scored the Muskies’ goal at state in the 5-1 loss. That came off a corner kick as MHS proved plenty capable of scoring on set pieces.

“We’re going to keep it simple,” Arceo said. "If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. But we can run a few different formations … We’re versatile and not going to be one-dimensional. There are two or three dimensions to our team."

The defensive unit returns Grace and Anna Bode, a sophomore, along with seniors Jaide Schmelzer, Kiley Randoll and Upper Iowa University soccer commit Ally Franke. Junior Tess Santianiello is back as well.

They’ll protect goalie Indiana Stephens, who takes over as starter for Abbey Rhoades but is hardly inexperienced. As a junior, Stephens saw 360 minutes as keeper and allowed four goals while making 15 saves. Rhoades, now playing at Clarke, played 780 minutes, allowed eight goals and made 34 saves.

Last year's senior class also took away three-year varsity player Jenna McLaughlin along with contributors Kylee Klimes, Izzy Rodrguez, Emma Zillig and others.

But the returning group remains as laser-focused on their goal to get back and beyond where last season left off as they are complimentary of what’s coming up behind them.

"(Our underclassmen) are working hard in practice and we're pushing them to get better every day," Rios said. "We have a lot of seniors, but they'll make us better, for sure."

"As upperclassmen, we also want to create a safe environment for them," said Weikert, who had breakout sophomore season in going for a team-high 14 assists and 10 goals. "Coming in and playing varsity as a freshman or sophomore can be a scary thing to do, but there are a lot of them capable of playing at the varsity level."

That internal, competitive unity has cemented what the team wants its brand to represent.

"Building a reputation for ourselves takes work, we've had a lot of different coaches and have had rough seasons before. But we've put in years and years of work," Schmelzer said. "I think one of our advantages is that we're a well-conditioned team. We're going to be in good shape no matter what. If nothing else, we think we can out-condition teams, regardless of what else happens.

"We want to earn the reputation that other teams don't want to play the Muscatine girls soccer team."

