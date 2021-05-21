Muscatine girls soccer falls to PV, likely will finish third in MAC

With a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference on the line on Friday night, the Pleasant Valley girls soccer team dug down for a little bit more.
The Spartans were the aggressor in their matchup with Muscatine and it showed as PV secured a piece of the conference title with a 3-0 victory over the Muskies at Spartan Stadium.
Pleasant Valley will likely end up in tie with Bettendorf for the MAC title. The Spartans are 8-1 in the conference but the Bulldogs just a need a win over Davenport West on Monday to also gain a share of the crown with the same conference record.
Still, being called MAC champions sounds just fine to PV players like senior Natalie Aller, who scored one of the goals for the hosts.
“It just means so much to us. We knew Muscatine was a good team and we had to come out strong to start the game and that is what we did,” Aller said. “We stuck to our game and got our business done.”
The Muskies did finish with 12 shots on goal but none of the attempts came from passing connections.
“Pleasant Valley did not do anything special, they just capitalized on their chances better than we did,” Muscatine coach Austin Kinsey said. “The end game just didn’t really work out for us tonight. It was frustrating. (PV) just came out harder than we did and we let them play their game before we played our game.”
Pleasant Valley got six shots on goal in the game’s first 20 minutes to set a tone and finally broke through in the 24th minute. The Spartans' Morgan Russmann latched on to a great midfield pass from Jayne Abraham in the penalty area, but the freshman had to outmuscle her defender to gain control of the ball near the Muscatine touchline.
Russmann than went straight at Muscatine keeper Abigail Rhoades and fired a shot over Rhoades' head but under the crossbar.
“I was not sure if I should center a pass or take a shot,” Russman said. “But I took a chance and scored. I was close enough and it felt amazing when it went in.”
Rhoades finished with six saves for the Muskies.
Russmann said when PV jumped out ahead, she sensed it took something out of the Muskies (13-3, 7-2).
“Once we got that goal, (Muscatine) shut down a little bit and it hyped us up a little bit,” Russmann said.
Five minutes later, the winners added a second when Abraham sent in a dangerous cross that Rhoades got a piece of but could not quite clear. Aller was sitting on the back post and headed in the loose ball for a 2-0 edge.
The Muskies tried to get something going, putting four shots on goal in the last 10 minutes of the second half but just could not break through.