Muscatine girls soccer falls to PV, likely will finish third in MAC

With a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference on the line on Friday night, the Pleasant Valley girls soccer team dug down for a little bit more.

The Spartans were the aggressor in their matchup with Muscatine and it showed as PV secured a piece of the conference title with a 3-0 victory over the Muskies at Spartan Stadium.

Pleasant Valley will likely end up in tie with Bettendorf for the MAC title. The Spartans are 8-1 in the conference but the Bulldogs just a need a win over Davenport West on Monday to also gain a share of the crown with the same conference record.

Still, being called MAC champions sounds just fine to PV players like senior Natalie Aller, who scored one of the goals for the hosts.

“It just means so much to us. We knew Muscatine was a good team and we had to come out strong to start the game and that is what we did,” Aller said. “We stuck to our game and got our business done.”

The Muskies did finish with 12 shots on goal but none of the attempts came from passing connections.