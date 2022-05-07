Muscatine's meaningful week ends without a loss

With two matches against state-ranked opponents and four total this week, the Muscatine High School boys soccer team didn't want to let up on Saturday at the Muscatine Invitational.

And the Muskies didn't, getting a pair of wins in the process. On Sunday, MHS moved up from No. 13 in the Class 3A rankings to No. 11.

"This week was huge, two rivalry games that were pretty much essential (for us) to win," Muscatine sophomore Ty Cozad said. "We knew how important it was to come out 4-0 this week. We worked hard and got what we needed."

This week's docket started with a 3-1 win over Class 1A No. 13 West Liberty, then saw MHS register a 2-1 victory in Mississippi Athletic Conference play against 3A No. 12 Bettendorf by a 2-1 score.

Saturday saw the Muskies drop Burlington by a 2-0 final and earn a 4-1 victory over Benton Community at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

"We were pretty comfortable throughout the day," Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. "We did get a little sloppy during the first game (Burlington) of the day while we were trying to get things going. But we got the goals we needed."

In the middle game of the round-robin, Burlington beat Benton Community, 2-0.

Cozad scored goals in each and had three on the day. He now has nine on the season despite missing two games.

Cozad and junior Saranyu Posain powered the Muskies to a 2-0 halftime lead over Burlington on assists by Owen Christy and Nate Larsen.

That proved all the Muskies (11-3) needed to get the day's first win.

It wasn't quite that easy, though. At least in spurts.

Both Burlington (8-5) and Benton Community (5-10) put Muscatine goaltender Logan Wolf under some stress in spots, though momentum never seemed to leave MHS' side.

Wolf continued with stellar play this season by only allowing the one Benton Community score for the day.

On that goal, the Bobcats mounted a counter-attack that crossed the Muskie defense up in front of the goal, resulting in several Muskie bodies colliding in their failed hopes to make the play.

It was the only snafu of the day, though, as Muscatine continues to play solid in the midfield even after losing senior captain Miles Melendez. He ordinarily brings as much to the table as an on-field communicator as he does as a player.

Melendez went down midway through the game against West Liberty.

The Muskies' upcoming week has two home games that bookend the week: Monday against Davenport North and Friday against Iowa City Regina.

Muscatine viewed this week as being of paramount importance because postseason pairings are due to be released by the state in the coming days.

A road MAC contest against 3A third-ranked Pleasant Valley is on the other side of that span. Muscatine and PV are the only teams in the MAC left without a conference blemish, as both are 7-0 in league play.

"We're running efficient games," said Varela. "The goal was to come out and do the best we could this week, and we took home four wins. It gets tough when you barely have any time to practice, but we played pretty well.

"We're happy with the way things turned out this week."

Muscatine was on the receiving end of a Benton Community own goal in the finale.

That occurred right before halftime as MHS took a 4-0 lead into the break after the pair of Cozad scores and one by Grant Bode.

"We are moving the ball around well, playing phenomenal defense, and putting the balls into the back of the net when we get the chance," Cozad said. "You only get a couple of opportunities a game, and you need to put them in the net."

