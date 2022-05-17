Muskies blank MAC champs to end regular season

While the stakes weren't as high on Tuesday night as the Class 3A 10th-ranked Muscatine High School girls soccer team would have liked, the Muskies left more than satisfied after beating No. 7 Pleasant Valley, 5-0.

In what was the regular season finale for both sides, the Muskies pounced on the Spartans early and took a 2-0 lead within the first six minutes at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

However, in suffering a 1-0 overtime loss to 1A top-ranked Davenport Assumption last Saturday at home, the Muskies assured PV of the Mississippi Athletic Conference crown before Tuesday night's game.

Though with the win, Muscatine (11-5, 6-2 MAC) did deny Pleasant Valley (11-5, 7-1 MAC) a perfect league mark.

"Our game plan was to come out aggressive," Muscatine head coach Edgar Arceo said. "I told the seniors before the game. Unfortunately, we can't do anything about (PV) being the MAC champions, but this is an opportunity for you to compare yourselves.

"We had some missteps in conference play. We did that to ourselves. Today was a perfect example of what we can do when we finish."

The teams will now gear up for the Class 3A tournament. Next Tuesday, PV will host the Iowa City West-Davenport Central winner, while Muscatine is home for Dubuque Hempstead that night.

Already with an early 1-0 lead in the 5th minute, Muscatine junior forward Lanie Weikert went on a tear.

After Meredith Connor set up a Mya Jansen goal early in the 5th minute, PV surrendered possession almost immediately, which led to a Weikert score later in the same minute.

"We didn't want to let (PV) touch it for as long as possible. That was our goal," said Muscatine midfielder Sophia Thomas.

"Bring it right away," said center back Grace Bode. "Focus on us, do what we can do to put the ball in the back of the net, and we did that. Now we just need to keep the positive energy going."

In the 28th minute, Weikert rushed the PV net, fended off several defenders and dropped it off to sophomore Hannah Jansen on the left wing, who beat Spartan goalie Libby Kamp to the near side.

"We connected the best we ever have tonight," senior Mya Jansen said. "We came out really strong."

Four minutes later, senior midfielder Perla Rios made a great through ball that led Weikert into the open field for a one-on-one with Kamp, which the Muskie drove into the back of the net. Weikert ends the regular season with 41 points with her two-goal, one assist performance.

"We definitely wanted to come and show a little better tonight," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "Our goal was to win (the MAC), but we also wanted to keep getting better every day. (Muscatine) was a good opponent, they're a very good team.

"There were some things we learned about ourselves tonight, so we take that as a positive."

Kamp finished the game with four saves, giving up the game's last score to Meredith Connor in the 78th minute when an Alex Bitterman assist found her foot and into the net.

"I couldn't believe that one went in," Connor said.

While Muscatine scored five times on nine shots on goal, the Muskies' keeper, senior Ally Franke, proved impenetrable.

"We're really proud of our goalie," Weikert said. "She really stepped up."

Franke, who started nearly all of the Muskies' games as a defensive back but has taken over in goal since starter Indiana Stephens suffered a hand injury, scooped up both PV shots on goal.

An Upper Iowa University commit, Franke and the Muskie back line worked in concert throughout the night to protect the early lead.

"I'm happy for all of them, especially Ally," said Arceo. "Everybody in the state now knows our situation, so it felt great going against a really tough opponent and holding them to zero (scores)."

Muscatine 5, Pleasant Valley 0

Halftime -- Muscatine 4, Pleasant Valley 0. Goals -- MUS Mya Jansen (Meredith Connor assist) 5th minute; MUS Lanie Weikert (unassisted) 5th minute; MUS Hannah Jansen (Weikert assist) 28th minute; MUS Weikert (Perla Rios assist) 32nd minute; MUS Connor (Alex Bitterman assist) 87th minute. Shots -- Muscatine 16; PV 9. Saves -- Muscatine (Ally Franke 2); Pleasant Valley (Libby Kamp 4). Corners -- Muscatine 5; Pleasant Valley 3. Offsides -- Muscatine 2; Pleasant Valley 0. Fouls -- Muscatine 5; Pleasant Valley 9.

Records: Muscatine 11-5, 6-2 MAC; Pleasant Valley 11-5, 7-1 MAC

JV score: Muscatine 1, Pleasant Valley 1

Muscatine goal -- Madi Meeke

