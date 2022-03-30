Muskies bring renewed focus into season after heartbreaking end to '21

The Muscatine High School boys soccer team hopes to turn the late-season misfortunes of 2021 into 2022 triumphs.

After the Muskies got out to a promising 10-3 start with only one of those losses coming in Mississippi Athletic Conference play and were in the thick of the league title, Muscatine went 1-4 to end the season.

In mid-May, the only game over that span that ended in regulation with more than a one-goal deficit was a 3-1 victory over Iowa City Regina.

It started with a 1-0 loss to Iowa City Liberty and ended with a 2-1 loss to Bettendorf in the second round of the Class 3A substate tournament. Just prior to that was loss to Pleasant Valley in the regular-season finale. PV won on penalty kicks (5-3) in a match that could have pulled Muscatine even with PV and knotted the top of the MAC.

Before that, though, the Muskies won in spurts, accumulating two three-game win streaks and a pair of two-game streaks as they outscored foes 43-21.

The '21 season started as suspenseful as it ended. The close games swung in Muscatine's favor, though, as the team scored two penalty-kick wins over the eventual 1A state-qualifier West Liberty and Iowa City High.

Those two were slated to start the new campaign, but the weather has already pushed what would have been the season-opener at West Liberty on Thursday to May 3. Instead, the slate will start Saturday with a weekend invitational at Iowa City West, where the Muskies will play multiple games, starting at 11:15 a.m.

Muscatine's MAC schedule is slated to start April 4 against Central DeWitt at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Early on this season, a source of pride in camp has been how productive an offseason the Muskies had.

"We got a lot closer over the offseason," said senior goaltender Logan Wolf. "We'll use that as a strength ... It helps bringing back three really good starting midfielders, along with everyone else. We have some spots up for grabs yet, but we're trying to make up for our losses the best we can."

On top of the hot start to last season, the Muskies were boosted further as then freshmen Parker Green and Jackson Othmer joined the varsity early in the proceedings and tilted contests in the Muskies' favor.

Both appeared in 15 games in '21 for the 11-7 Muskies. And Othmer started 11 of those while sharing the team lead with Grant Bode in goals scored for the season with eight.

A pair of assists also put Othmer among the Muskies' leaders in points with 18, which Bode and Miles Melendez matched.

"We've gotten after it this year, especially compared to last year," said junior Reece Eberhard, who had two goals and three assists last season. "The intensity is up already."

Though Muscatine returns a lot of past contributors in crucial spots, MHS will have to almost entirely rebuild its back line after graduating most of the defensive unit.

"We lost a really solid back line, but those of us coming back have been playing together for a while," Eberhard said. "We bonded with this year's senior class a lot in the past, so it's just about building on that. We're really motivated to go hard for this senior class.

"A lot of guys are stepping up. The way last season ended was hard on a lot of guys."

Graduation took from other spots, too, but the Muskies feel confident in the returning members of the front two lines while also being optimistic about a promising group of underclassmen, including freshman Drew Kurriger. He is on the varsity roster to start the campaign.

"We're hoping (Drew) can be productive and give us some added strength to our goal-scoring capabilities," coach Jose Varela said. "We left with a tough loss (last season), but we were playing at a really high level, so hopefully that carries over into this season."

The Muskies have had a lot of success with freshmen at the varsity level in the past as Melendez and Bode were both moved up their first year of high school and were contributors in '19 before losing the '20 season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But among the key departures from the back line were Chris Rios, Andrew McGill, Logan Skipton, John Green and Isaiah Leza, who all started six or more games as seniors.

"Minus the defense, we keep quite a bit of our starting lineup," said Nate Larsen, who had two goals and two assists as a sophomore. "That chemistry has carried over because we've really bonded not just on the field but off of it, too."

Last season's seniors accounted for 22 of the 100 points accumulated by Muskie players. Christian Martinez led that group with eight points despite only starting two games.

But the stat production of those former Muskies and the value they brought in protecting Wolf in goal were immeasurable.

"That's been the tough part of this spring," said Varela, who is in his eighth season. "Pretty much the entire back line had to be replaced, but the boys are stepping up and doing a nice job with it.

"The kids that are replacing (the losses from last season) were all on the team last year, it's just the matter of getting them adjusted to new roles, so we're hoping for the best."

Wolf returns for his senior season after over 1,300 minutes in goal as a junior. He allowed just 17 goals and made 130 saves.

"We know what the kids can do, and they know our expectations," Varela said. "We know what to expect a little more this year. After losing (2020 to the pandemic), it felt like they were all freshmen coming into last season. Our chemistry is better coming into the season this time."

The back line does return junior Scout Schmelzer, who is one of the team's captains this season with Melendez. Schmelzer started 16 games last season.

"We're anxious. We're hungry. To end last season the way we did — deep down, we knew we accomplished quite a bit — but at the same time, we knew we had chances to win," Melendez said. "It's fueling us to do better.

"We started strong. This season we want to start even better. Everyone coming back has matured, and as seniors, we know we don't have another year. Last year was about getting back to work. This year is about getting to work right now because we don't have another chance."

