Muskies come up short, fall to CR Prairie 2-0

A night after the Muscatine High School boys soccer team came up with all the answers, the Cedar Rapids Prairie Hawks proved to pose problems the Muskies couldn’t solve.

Class 3A No. 12 Prairie scored once each half to take a 2-0 final over the ninth-ranked Muskies at the Muscatine Soccer Complex in non-conference action.

Muscatine was not only back in action less than 24 hours after its thrilling 3-2 overtime win against its Mississippi Athletic Conference foe North Scott, but the Muskies were without sophomore forward Ty Cozad. He leads the team with four goals on the season.

“We missed (Ty),” Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. “But I told the boys, we’re not too disappointed with this one. We could have done better. Some mistakes cost us and led to (Prairie’s) opportunities, and they converted. We had a few shots that we didn’t convert.

“That’s the bottom line: They took their opportunities and made the most of them. That’s a good team that we went toe-to-toe against.”

After the sides went into halftime with the Hawks up 1-0, Muscatine valiantly tried for the equalizer, but the Prairie back line and goaltender Aiden Neumann were up to the task and kept the clean sheet for the visitors.

Despite not being able to utilize lob passes since the Tuesday night wind would knock it down -- or even send it backward -- Muscatine had several promising scoring opportunities in the early goings. However, it proved to be Prairie’s Drew DeSmidt who would open the contest’s scoring in the 27th minute off of an assist by Tyler Fear.

“We missed (Ty’s) speed. It’s not just that he’s fast. He’s really, really fast,” Varela said. “(Prairie) didn’t have to deal with that. But if we were to play them again, I think we can play better and pull out a victory.

“We hung in there and will pick our heads up and go again next week.”

In the 62nd minute, Fear added a score of his own. The senior’s 11th goal of 2022 gave the Hawks an all-important two-score advantage.

A few minutes after Fear’s goal, the short-handed Muskies had their best scoring chance when senior Nate Larsen made a couple of moves with the ball to find space and put a good shot on goal. Neumann’s glove got a piece of the kick, which was enough to push it toward the far post. After Larsen’s shot clanged off the post, sophomore Jackson Othmer collapsed into the box for the rebound attempt, though that was stifled by Neumann as well.

Muscatine (4-2) controlled possession through the first 20 minutes of play. After that, however, the ball spent more and more time on Prairie’s offensive side of the field as the game wore on.

Both scores by Prairie (5-1) came from the right side and crossed Muskie keeper Logan Wolf, sending him diving back against his momentum.

DeSmidt found space off the Fear pass and rifled his shot passed Wolf, who made nine saves. On the second, Fear won possession after the ball bounced around at midfield. He took off down the right side of the field and put it out of Wolf’s reach.

Even as Muscatine controlled the tempo early, Prairie put a shot into the net, but the would-be score was disallowed as offside was called on the Hawks.

Muscatine is off for the rest of the week before jumping back into MAC play against Davenport Assumption on Monday, April 18.

“The North Scott game was physical. Then we had to bounce back and play tonight,” Varela said. “It is what it is. This game will make us better. We get a little bit of a break now before we come back.”

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Muscatine 0

Halftime -- CR Prairie 1, Muscatine 0. Goals -- CRP Drew DeSmidt (Tyler Fear assist) 27th minute; CRP Fear (unassisted) 62nd minute. Shots -- CRP 11; MUS 6. Saves -- CRP (Aiden Neumann) 6; MUS (Logan Wolf) 9. Fouls -- CRP 4; MUS 9. Corners -- CRP 5; MUS 2.

Records: Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1; Muscatine 4-2

JV: CR Prairie 3, Muscatine 1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.