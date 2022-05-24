Muskies cruise past Hempstead, into substate final against Linn-Mar

Back to Linn-Mar.

In the four years the senior class for the Muscatine High School girls soccer team has played for the Muskies, only the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped a Muscatine at Linn-Mar Class 3A substate final.

Dubuque Hempstead did little to stand in the way of the 10th-ranked Muskies on Tuesday night at the Muscatine Soccer Complex, while the home side took a 7-0 victory to set up the most recent clash against the sixth-ranked Lions.

That game will be Thursday in Marion. On its side of the Substate 7 bracket, Linn-Mar beat Davenport North 8-0.

Five seniors on this year’s Muskie squad -- Sophia Thomas, Ashlyn McGinnis, Meredith Connor, Perla Rios and Grace Bode -- were part of a varsity team as freshmen that lost to the Lions 5-0 at Linn-Mar Stadium only to return as juniors last season to shock the top seed, 4-1, to send the Muskies to state for the first time since 2007.

“I think (Linn-Mar) is the underdog now,” said Thomas. “We won last year and have to hold our ground now.”

Against Hempstead, Muscatine (12-5) looked on a mission from the start.

Junior Lanie Weikert and senior Mya Jansen alternated two goals each as the Muskies built a 4-0 halftime lead. Weikert also assisted on consecutive Muskie scores, including one to Sophia Thomas that opened the second half scoring in the 55th minute.

On two separate occasions, Muscatine scored twice within a two-minute span.

“Coming in, our goal was to try and get our rotation going early,” Muscatine head coach Edgar Arceo said of his club, which beat Hempstead 6-0 just 11 days ago. “We were on our heels a little bit, this being the second time playing them. But at halftime, our conversation at halftime changed drastically. We came out in the second half and had a little more hop to our step."

Weikert and Jansen each had goals within the first five minutes of the game, and Meredith Connor followed Thomas’ score with one of her own almost immediately after as the lead swelled to 6-0 in the 56th minute.

Weikert’s second was unassisted and was a punctuation mark to a great run by the junior that included cut-backs and juke moves to get by multiple Mustang defenders before going top shelf for the goal. And Jansen proved to be a real thorn in the side of the Hempstead defense, putting all seven of her shot attempts on goal.

Freshman Alex Bitterman got in the scoring column in the 60th minute to close the scoring when sophomore Hannah Jansen put a through ball on target and allowed the speedy Bitterman to collect in space with momentum at her back.

“I think it’s good that we have so many goal scorers,” said Thomas. “It’s not just one person like a lot of teams. The variety makes us better as a whole. We can all get assists. We can all get goals. And our defense has been solid. Everyone is playing their part.”

The Muscatine offense was relentless throughout the game, totaling 39 shots (31 on goal) and forcing Hempstead goaltender Lydia Hefel to make 22 saves.

Hempstead (9-7) avoided further damage as several Muscatine attempts bounced off posts.

Ally Franke and Isabel Simpson saw time in the net for Muscatine and kept the clean sheet.

Over the past few games, Franke has taken over as the starter after Indiana Stephens suffered a hand injury.

“It’s been interesting,” said the former Muskie starting defensive back. “I’ve played goalie during my club season, so it’s nothing new. It’s just a different perspective.

“My team, and the back line, has stepped up so much."

Both were well-protected as each tallied one save.

Thursday’s substrate final at Linn-Mar High School is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

“One last time,” Thomas said.

“I told the seniors, I’m going to put this on your plate,” said Arceo. “It’s on them to continue this. They’ve been very focused on where they want to end up.”

Muscatine 7, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Halftime -- Muscatine 4, Hempstead 0. Scores -- MUS Lanie Weikert from Sophia Thomas 3rd minute; MUS Mya Jansen 5th minute; MUS Lanie Weikert 33rd minute; Mya Jansen 38th minute; MUS Thomas from Weikert 55th minute; MUS Meredith Connor 56th minute from Weikert; MUS Alex Bitterman from Hannah Jansen 60th minute. Shots -- Muscatine 39; Hempstead 4. Corners -- Muscatine 6; Hempstead 1. Saves -- Muscatine (Alley Franke, Izzy Simpson 2); Hempstead (Lydia Hefel 22). Offsides -- Muscatine 3; Hemptead 1. Fouls -- Muscatine 6; Hempstead 3. Records -- Muscatine 12-5; Hempstead 9-7 (final)

