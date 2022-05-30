Muskies' depth, leadership spur state run

Everyone has a role to fill on the Muscatine High School girls soccer team.

First-year head coach Edgar Arceo has put the team's success on the senior class this season, and so far, so good.

But he's also put some pressure on the bench unit, and they've come through in spades.

"(Coach Edgar Arceo) always says the energy has to come from the bench," said senior starting midfielder Perla Rios.

And it was reserve midfielder/forward Hannah Jansen that scored the team's most important goal this season. That came when the sophomore took an Ashlyn McGinnis pass and drove a shot past the Linn-Mar goaltender during last Thursday's 1-0 Class 3A substate final win over the Lions at Linn-Mar Stadium to upset the region's top seed for the second straight season.

"At first, I thought I would shoot it," the senior McGinnis said. "But then I heard everyone screaming to get the ball to the middle, and I got past a defender and made the pass (to Hannah)."

"(Ashlyn) broke ankles," Sophia Thomas said. "She dribbled past like 20 players."

Like last season, the state's top-ranked 3A team awaits the eighth-seeded Muskies (13-5) in West Des Moines Valley (18-0).

That game kicks off on Field 9 at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines at 3 p.m. Last season's match ended in a 5-1 Valley win.

Valley has been ranked atop the 3A standings for all of the 2022 season, led by senior Anna Van Wyngarden's 21 goals and 15 assists.

While Hannah Jansen's third goal of the season amounted to the state-clinching score, big sister Mya has led the Muskies in scoring this season with 21 goals and 12 assists. The senior Wartburg commit sports a shot on goal percentage of 45.7%, which ranks in the top 10 in 3A.

"I was so excited for Hannah (when she scored the goal)," said Mya. "She stepped up for us. It was a proud big sister moment."

"A lot of excitement," Grace Bode said. "We all rushed back because we knew we still had a game to play."

"We knew they could still have opportunities, so we shifted to playing more defensively and tried to shut them down."

Besides the Jansen sisters, Muscatine sports plenty of firepower.

"We practice like anybody on the team can go in at any time and do well," said senior Kiley Randoll. "We work hard. We've given some freshmen a lot of opportunities."

Junior Lanie Weikert has 19 goals and 11 assists, while senior Iowa State commit Sophia Thomas has amassed 14 goals and eight assists.

Another Muskie Wartburg recruit, senior Meredith Connor, has added four goals and 10 assists to the season's scoring total.

During last season's state tilt against Valley, Connor was forced out with an ankle injury, which left the team trying to adjust on the fly as Connor had supplied the Muskies with 19 goals and 13 assists as a junior to lead the Muskies in total points (51).

While Connor may have some unfinished business on the state stage, Muscatine's depth is a leading source of optimism ahead of its rematch with Valley.

"Before (the Linn-Mar game), we told each other we didn't want that game to be our last," Thomas said. "After the game, (Lanie Weikert) and I sat down on the field and were like, 'This isn't it.'"

But to one former Muskie, the two straight trips could have extended further if it hadn't been for the canceled 2020 season.

"I honestly believe this could have been the third year in a row (Muscatine) would be going to state if not for COVID," said former goaltender Abbey Rhoades, who started for the Muskies as a senior and just finished her freshman season playing at Clarke University. "I could not be more proud of those girls. Being a part of that team last season was my favorite senior memory by far. I cheered them on all season this year ... (Last season) we were so hungry after the season off.

"We were the underdog in the regional final (against Linn-Mar) last season but were not afraid. This year, it felt the same way.

"The Muscatine soccer program is not just a team, but a family. And that's what makes it so special."

Comet boys back for third straight time in Class 1A

In the Class 1A boys tournament, the fourth-seeded West Liberty Comets head into Wednesday's matchup against fifth-seeded Neveda with a 13-3 record.

The last three times the state tournament has commenced, the Comets have been there. Only the 2020 season that succumbed to COVID-19 has hampered that run.

West Liberty took down Gladbrook-Reinbeck by a 3-1 score to advance to state.

In each of the past two trips, West Liberty has advanced into the semifinal round.

Senior Jahsiah Galvan leads the Comets. The all-stater has scored 28 goals and 13 assists so far in 2022.

West Liberty featured five more players with double-digit point totals on the season in juniors Juan Mateo (13 goals, 10 assists), Joshua Zeman (10 goals, four assists) and Diego Hernandez (five goals, five assists), as well as sophomore Diego Hernandez (four goals, six assists) and senior Felipe Molina (five goals, one assist).

Nevada (15-6) sports a significant scoring threat in junior Drew Robinson, who has 35 goals and 14 assists this season.

Junior Edgar Cabrera has also been a major factor in the success of the Cubs. Cabrera has added 16 goals and 18 assists this season.

