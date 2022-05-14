Muskies fall in overtime to Assumption, Dorsey's golden goal

Though Muscatine High School girls soccer head coach Edgar Arceo thought his team controlled most of the action on Saturday against Davenport Assumption, one misstep in overtime cost the Muskies.

After the Lady Knights and Muscatine Muskies went 80 minutes of regulation and more than half of the 10-minute overtime scoreless, the Assumption freshman saw senior teammate Morgan Jennings streak down the right side of the field angling toward the middle, which put the Muskies in a compromising situation.

One that ultimately led to a 1-0 overtime road win in Mississippi Athletic Conference play for the Class 1A top-ranked Lady Knights at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

"Morgan made a great run down the field," Dorsey said. "And (the Muscatine defense) had to choose to either step to her or defend me. They stepped up to Morgan, and she laid a perfect pass through and gave me a great opportunity."

Until then, Areco thought his Muskies had control. They just needed a breakthrough.

"We just couldn't capitalize," he said. "If you went back and watched the game or looked at the stats, people will wonder how (we lost). But that's soccer. You never know what's going to happen. And (Assumption) did a great job."

Besides Assumption (11-4, 6-2 MAC), Pleasant Valley was a big winner as the Lady Knights' win assured the PV girls a Mississippi Athletic Conference title all to themselves.

"We've had some tough losses against some good teams this season," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "But this was a great one to squeak out. I'm very proud of our girls' effort and how they didn't stop.

"(Muscatine) is a good team, they have some great shooters, so this was a big win for us to end the regular season. Everyone in our conference just seems to keep getting stronger and stronger."

Pleasant Valley visits Muscatine (10-5, 5-2 MAC) on Tuesday for the regular season finale, while Assumption is off to the postseason, where the Lady Knights will play the winner of West Liberty and Wapello on Wednesday in Class 1A Region 8.

It didn't help Muscatine's situation that senior Ally Franke was in goal for the Class 3A No. 10 Muskies in place of starter Indiana Stephens, who suffered an injury during Friday night's 6-0 Muscatine home win over Dubuque Hempstead.

Franke, an Upper Iowa University soccer commit who ordinarily starts as a defensive back, did everything she could to keep the Muskies in it. However, the collateral damage of Stephens' absence may have been that moving Franke to tend net thinned out the Muskie back line as the teams battled the heat and short recovery time.

"The girls do a nice job understanding it's always the next person up. Ally stepped in today and did a phenomenal job," Muscatine head coach Edgar Arceo said of his keeper, who made five saves. "We are all really proud of her. She did everything she had to do on very, very short notice. We put in Ally, and the girls trusted her. But obviously, at this point in the season, it's tough to lose your keeper.

"We wanted to run (Assumption). In the second half and into the overtime, we felt like we had a little more hop to our step than they did. We had a situation where we had to make a substitution out wide, and they capitalized."

At the other end of the field, Muscatine kept Assumption senior goalie Dawsen Dorsey busy throughout as the Lady Knights keeper made a dozen saves.

"We held it together both halves," Arceo said. "We did what we wanted to."

Reflective of the score, the first half was a stalemate, with the ball being possessed slightly more by the Muscatine offense.

Momentum favored Muscatine for prolonged periods, but the Muskies couldn't muster a goal even with over 25 shot attempts that either missed in all directions or ended up in the Assumption goalie's mitts.

"This is a great win for us," Dru Dorsey said of the Lady Knights, who beat Central DeWitt 10-0 at home on Friday night in MAC play. "Especially on a quick turnaround and heading into the postseason. We always have a lot of adrenaline there to pick us up.

"We just had to keep pushing."

Before the varsity game, Muscatine's junior varsity won 3-0 to move to 10-0 on the season. Several on JV see varsity action as well, including freshman Alex Bitterman, who had two goals and an assist for the JV squad. Bitterman has scored 16 goals this season across both levels (two on varsity).

Davenport Assumption 1, Muscatine 0 (OT)

Halftime -- Assumption 0, Muscatine 0. Goals -- Dru Dorsey (Morgan Jennings assist) 86th minute. Shots -- Assumption 11; Muscatine 27. Saves -- Assumption (Dawsen Dorsey 13); Muscatine (Ally Franke 5). Corners -- Assumption 2; Muscatine 2. Offsides -- Assumption 1, Muscatine 2. Fouls -- Assumption 10, Muscatine 9.

Records: Assumption 11-4, 6-2 MAC; Muscatine 10-5, 5-2 MAC

JV: Muscatine 3, Assumption 0

Scores -- MUS Alex Bitterman (Kristin Wadden assist), Vanessa Magana (Alex Bitterman assist), Alex Bitterman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0