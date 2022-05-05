Muskies hope 2-1 victory over Bett is 'statement win'

With state tournament assignments due out in the next week and two games against ranked opponents plus a home invitational on Saturday, the Class 3A No. 13 Muscatine High School boys soccer team saw this week as an opportunity to make a statement.

Two goals in the span of about two minutes proved enough to keep the Muskies undefeated in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

With scores by freshman Drew Kurriger and junior forward Jonathon Joseph, the Muskies moved to 7-0 in MAC play (9-3 overall) with a 2-1 win over the No. 12 (3A) Bettendorf Bulldogs on Thursday night at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Joseph’s score came after junior Reece Eberhard landed a corner kick right in front of the Bettendorf goal. After bouncing off a couple of heads, Joseph was there waiting to drive in an over-the-head kick into the back of the net that was equally as powerful as it was accurate into the top right corner to put Muscatine up 2-0 in the 18th minute.

“It was just instinct,” Joseph said. “I saw the (Bettendorf player) drop it, and I was in the right position to hit it, and it went in. It was as simple as that.

“This win means a lot. It’s the second year in a row we’ve beat them. We’re not scared. We want to surprise people and not be satisfied with wins against bad teams.”

Minutes prior, Kurriger won possession after it appeared a Bulldog defender was trying to clear a Muscatine throw-in only to knock it straight to Kurriger, who did the rest, driving in a kick from the right side of the zone into the top right corner of the goal.

“Our mindset coming in was to press them hard,” said the midfielder Eberhard. We didn’t want them to get comfortable, and we wanted to press from the back and make them make mistakes. And Johnny and Drew came through with their opportunities. Out back line is huge. They stepped up. We had a freshman (Alex Padilla) come in, and he stepped up big time.”

Bettendorf’s lone score came in the 38th minute when sophomore Chase Wakefield beat Muscatine goaltender Logan Wolf on a penalty kick after a Muskie foul in the box.

Wolf guessed the wrong direction on the PK but was otherwise splendid throughout, making several acrobatic saves and swatting other Bulldog scoring attempts away.

“It’s always a good, tough game against Bettendorf,” Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. “They’re a tough team. We beat them last year, and this week was very important for our bracket, so hopefully, this will be a statement win for us.”

Though there were no scores after halftime, each side had chances to add to their totals.

Aside from the Wakefield goal, Bett’s best opportunities came on other set pieces or when the Bulldogs could create space on the wing to set up a cross pass to the middle of the field.

The Bulldogs put the Muskies under some duress, but Wolf, who made 10 saves, and the MHS back end held up.

“(Senior defender) Grant Bode wasn’t feeling well today,” Varela said. “So I reminded him of the Michael Jordan flu game and told him this is his time to shine. He came through for us. He’s been outstanding for us, and the whole defense did a great job. The team has been playing so well as a team. We’re happy with it, and I’m so proud of them.

“We know that there are tough games ahead. We kind of beat each other up in the MAC, and maybe it looks like the teams aren’t as quality as some in weaker conferences. So it’s tough, but it’s always great getting a (conference) win.”

While each side had dalliances with grabbing momentum, much of the game was played around midfield and resembled a stalemate. Though for Muscatine, that was fine as long as the lead was on its side.

With the victory, Muscatine (9-3, 7-0 MAC) remains one of two teams inside the MAC with perfect conference records. Pleasant Valley, ranked third in 3A, is the other. On Thursday, the Spartans kept pace with the Muskies’ MAC mark with an 8-2 win over Davenport North.

Against Bettendorf, the Muskies’ midfield played well despite being without senior captain Miles Melendez. And the back line continues its stout play this season as MHS has only allowed two goals over the past four games.

“With Miles down, we knew we had to adapt,” Eberhard said. “We didn’t get down. We didn’t slack off at practice. We came into this game with 100% effort and didn’t let down, especially on defense.”

Muscatine will return to MAC play on Monday with a home game against Davenport North.

“At the end of the day, we want to win as many games as possible,” Joseph said. “If that makes us MAC champions, I’m okay with that. I want to win. Winning the MAC and getting to state are our main goals.”

Muscatine 2, Bettendorf 1

Halftime -- Muscatine 2, Bettendorf 1. Goals -- MUS Drew Kurriger (unassisted) 16th minute; MUS Jonathon Joseph (Reece Eberhard assist) 18th minute; BETT Chase Wakefield (unassisted) 38th minute. Shots -- MUS 18, Bett 20. Saves -- MUS (Logan Wolf) 10; BETT (JJ Gonzalez-Hayes) 8. Offsides -- MUS 2; BETT 1. Corners -- MUS 3; BETT 5. Fouls -- MUS 11, BETT 9. Cards -- MUS (Elijah Leza) yellow.

Records: Muscatine 8-3, 7-0 MAC: BETT 10-5, 5-2 MAC

