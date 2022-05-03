Muskies jump on Comets early, take 3-1 outcome

WEST LIBERTY — Though the West Liberty Comets had chances to pounce on some momentum, the Muscatine High School boys soccer team set the tone early to take Tuesday night’s non-conference contest.

The game took on a new meaning after getting moved twice.

In what was initially slated as the season opener, Muscatine entered ranked No. 13 in Class 3A and West Liberty 13th in 1A, with postseason assignments right around the corner.

Ty Cozad and Nate Larsen each scored for Muscatine in the first 22 minutes of play to spur the Muskies to a 3-1 over the Comets on West Liberty’s Memorial Field.

"It is a little bit of a rivalry game," said Muscatine head coach Jose Varela. "(West Liberty) is a good team, well-coached. We just wanted to come out and play our game.

"This week is very important to us. We sent that message to the boys. We needed to start it off right."

Parker Green scored on what proved to be an insurance score in the 50th minute on a perfectly-placed Reece Eberhard corner kick.

Though at the time, it felt like anything but insurance.

After facing a 2-1 deficit at the half, the Comets put two high-quality shots on goal, but both were gobbled up by Muskie goaltender Logan Wolf, who finished with nine saves, most of which came at crucial times to preserve the lead.

Joshua Zeman, though, did sneak one shot by Wolf. The junior West Liberty forward was on the receiving end of a Dominic Hernandez pass that came as bodies clashed around the top of the box following a Comet set piece.

It was a physical game that saw five yellow cards given and 25 fouls called. Despite the discrepancy in size, many players on both sides grew up playing together in their formative years.

“Knowing it was a little bit of a rivalry game, we knew both teams would put a lot into this game,” the senior Larsen said. “We just went out, went hard and used our preparation. We’ve had a lot of good practices last week and this week.”

The Muskies (8-3) grabbed control of the tempo early on.

After the first 15 minutes didn’t see much in the way of serious scoring threats, Muscatine held the possession advantage and finally broke through. That happened when Jackson Othmer’s lob sailed down the left sideline to find Cozad, who crossed up the Comet defender and beat goalie Ruben Meraz to the top left corner of the goal.

“Jackson always sets us up well,” Cozad said. “He just puts them up there, and I chase … I think this was the best team game we’ve played all year. It was probably one of the better teams we’ve played all year, but we came out and were ready.”

Larsen’s came six minutes later when he put pressure on the West Liberty (7-2) back line to win possession and take it himself, scoring on a powerful shot from the top right elbow of the box.

“We gave up the (Cozad) goal to begin the game, and then at 1-0, we gave up a goal right in front of our own box on a bad pass,” West Liberty head coach Walton Ponce said. “And we talked about that. We knew they would come and most likely press for at least the first 10-15 minutes of the game. I think we lost the game in the first 15 minutes.

“I felt like toward the end of the first half and start of the second half. We were the team. We just couldn't get over the hump. There was a play where there was a ricochet off the goalie. And Jahsiah (Galvan) went in a smashed it off the goalie. Making it 2-2 right there would have changed the game. But hats off to (Muscatine). They came in and did what they needed to do.”

Meraz equaled his counterpart, Wolf, with nine saves but let two more get into the net.

Muscatine’s midfield and backs did splendid work in general despite losing senior captain Miles Melendez to what appeared to be a knee injury in the closing minutes of the first half.

"(Miles) is the vocal and emotional leader of this team," Varela said. "But the boys did a really good job of picking it up. (Grant) Bode was unbelievable, probably our player of the match, and Reece played an outstanding game. We were really happy by how we played defensively."

“They’ve got athleticism across the board,” Ponce said. “I told my boys there’s no reason to have their heads down. (Muscatine) is a ranked 3A school. Of course, we expected to come in here and win. We grow from and have big things to come.”

The Muskies will hope for a speedy recovery. At the same time, MHS is set to return to Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Thursday with a game at home against Bettendorf before being guaranteed two games in Muscatine on Saturday at a home invitational. The Comets are off until Tuesday, the 10th, when another MAC opponent, Clinton, will visit West Liberty.

“It’s the start of a big week for us,” Wolf said. “Starting strong with this win is really going to help us going forward. It was tough losing Miles, but seeing how everyone stepped up and picked up the lost communication and leadership with him was big for us. We played together as a team.”

Muscatine 3, West Liberty 1

Halftime -- Muscatine 2, West Liberty 1. Goals -- MUS Ty Cozad (Jackson Othmer assist) 15th minute; MUS Nate Larsen (unassisted) 21st minute; WL Joshua Zeman (Dominic Hernandez assist) 23rd minute; MUS Parker Green (Reece Eberhard assist) 50th minute. Shots -- MUS 13; WL 9. Saves -- MUS (Logan Wolf) 9; WL (Ruben Meraz) 9. Fouls -- MUS 15; WL 11. Offsides -- MUS 2; WL 1. Records -- MUS 8-3; WL 7-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.