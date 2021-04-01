Muskies outlast Comets in PKs

Grant Bode gave the Muscatine Muskie boys soccer team its first goal since the end of the 2019 season, but it took a second Bode goal to give the Muskies their first win since then.
Two area teams squared off at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Thursday night as the West Liberty Comets visited Muscatine. The nonconference contest was the season opener for both sides, making it their first time on the pitch in almost two years after last season's cancellation because of COVID-19.
The sides were even through the end of regulation and two overtime periods, tied at one goal apiece. That sent the game to penalty kicks, where the Muskies converted all five, while West Liberty could net only four, giving Muscatine the 2-1 win to open the 2021 season.
Both teams had opportunities early, but the halftime score showed all zeros.
That didn't last long, however, as Bode sent home a ball that bounced around in front of the Comet net for a few seconds before the junior scored. Miles Melendez assisted on Bode's goal.
After the first 40 minutes were relatively slow and physical, Bode's goal came in the first 30 seconds of the second half.
"We came out in the second half with intensity and caught them off guard and scored a goal," said Bode. "It felt great being out here. ... It was a little chilly, but it feels good to get out here and get a win."
West Liberty found an answer, though, in the 71st minute when Jahsiah Galvan was taken down in the box by a Muscatine defender.
Adrian Frausto converted the penalty kick to tie things at one.
Frausto's first attempt found the net but was waved off. It didn't matter, however, as the junior's second attempt was almost an exact replica of the first.
Early on, the Comets and Muskies each had chances, but a number of kicks sailed high, and crosses missed their mark.
But as the temperature grew colder, the play got more crisp as players found a rhythm. Each side still had missed opportunities throughout, particularly off of set kicks.
"They started to get a little more confidence in themselves," Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. "I thought they did fantastic. But we have to go through adversity and stay strong mentally."
Bode netted the last Muskie penalty kick to seal the game.
"We were up 1-0 but got scored on, unfortunately," Bode said. "We just fought back, kept it tied and got it in PKs."
There was only one kick missed during that session, when Galvan fooled the Muskie keeper, but his line-drive kick hit the top crossbar on the Comets' second PK.
"We were definitely excited to get back," West Liberty head coach Walton Ponce said. "It was a pretty evenly-matched game. Unfortunately, it came right down to the brink and we didn't finish on top.
"We grow from these things. Hopefully we'll have more opportunities down the line. ... First game of the season, playing against a (Class) 3A school. Two years ago, they beat us in regulation. This year we took it all the way to penalty kicks. We're inching closer."
Melendez, Nate Larsen, Reece Eberhard and Isaiah Leza scored the other penalty kicks for the Muskies.
"It was definitely a tough game for us," Varela said. "Getting to know our players was a challenge, but the boys came through."