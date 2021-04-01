Muskies outlast Comets in PKs

Grant Bode gave the Muscatine Muskie boys soccer team its first goal since the end of the 2019 season, but it took a second Bode goal to give the Muskies their first win since then.

Two area teams squared off at the Muscatine Soccer Complex on Thursday night as the West Liberty Comets visited Muscatine. The nonconference contest was the season opener for both sides, making it their first time on the pitch in almost two years after last season's cancellation because of COVID-19.

The sides were even through the end of regulation and two overtime periods, tied at one goal apiece. That sent the game to penalty kicks, where the Muskies converted all five, while West Liberty could net only four, giving Muscatine the 2-1 win to open the 2021 season.

Both teams had opportunities early, but the halftime score showed all zeros.

That didn't last long, however, as Bode sent home a ball that bounced around in front of the Comet net for a few seconds before the junior scored. Miles Melendez assisted on Bode's goal.

After the first 40 minutes were relatively slow and physical, Bode's goal came in the first 30 seconds of the second half.